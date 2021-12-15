SmartLinx Launches First-to-Market Staffing Marketplace to Address Workforce Shortage in Healthcare

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLinx , a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions for post-acute and senior care, and all other healthcare facilities today announced the launch of its SmartLinx Staffing Marketplace , an end-to-end staffing platform for post-acute and senior care facilities. The marketplace's seamless, API-driven integration with healthcare staffing agencies equips facility operators with the ability to manage agency nurses inside their existing workforce management application.

Nursing homes and residential care facilities lost nearly 13% of their workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, as staff became sick, tested positive for the virus, or left to take care of family . As facilities search for new staff, many are asking existing teams to work overtime, while grappling with chronic burnout . 38% of assisted living providers have hired temporary agency staff , while 28% have limited new admissions due to staffing shortages . The 255% increase in nurse staffing positions over the last 12 months has increased the demand and caused incremental challenges for managing third-party caregivers, which has forced organizations to rely heavily on agency staff to maintain the highest level of patient care.

"SmartLinx continues to illustrate our commitment to innovating the healthcare industry by bringing into clearer focus our client's most critical challenges and helping to resolve them by creating high-quality technology solutions that augment the caregiver experience, empowering them to provide best-in-class care," said Michelle Northey, Chief Product Officer, SmartLinx.

The SmartLinx Staffing Marketplace is a first-to-market platform that connects staffing agencies with a healthcare organization's existing SmartLinx workforce management platform. This enables scheduling coordinators to fill shifts faster, include all direct care hours for PBJ from a single source, and eliminate the manual tracking of agency nurses for labor management and invoice reconciliation.

With the SmartLinx Staffing Marketplace healthcare organizations can:

Fill shifts efficiently with direct access to staffing agencies all from one easy-to-use digital scheduling platform.

Eliminate administrative tasks associated with agency management to minimize the risk of lost revenue due to double-booking, gaps in care, compliance penalties, and inaccurate invoices.

Ensure accuracy for reporting with automated and integrated data entry.

Improve invoice reconciliation process by utilizing clock results, eliminating potential human error.

SmartLinx Staffing Marketplace provides visibility into a facility's entire staffing ecosystem, in one place, and in real-time, so organizations are able to make better business decisions around its largest business expense – staffing.

"When the pandemic exacerbated an already growing staffing shortage, we knew we had to act quickly to help organizations close the staffing gap and minimize costs. Healthcare organizations have become increasingly dependent on nurse staffing agencies, and we're proud to launch the industry's first-to-market staffing platform during such a critical period and time of change. We know this will help transform the market and address the staffing challenges across the industry," stated Marina Aslanyan, SmartLinx CEO.

In 2000, we started out as business owners, frustrated by the lack of a purpose-built scheduling solution that the industry desperately needed. Work wasn't working for us, so we created our own solution, and SmartLinx was born. We're a 16-Stevie-award-winning SaaS company, supporting hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the nation through the healthcare providers we serve. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.

