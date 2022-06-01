SmartLinx Snags Highly Sought After Marketing Leader Michelle Holmes as New VP of Marketing

SmartLinx's innovative product offerings are ushering in 21st-century technology to an industry that has historically been slow to adapt to the changing pace of work. Amid a historic national healthcare staffing crisis, healthcare facilities have been forced to adapt to new ways of work. SmartLinx offers a unified workforce management suite designed to empower facility owners and caregivers, and meet today's standard of work. From scheduling and time & attendance, to payroll and compliance, insights and so much more, SmartLinx provides the technologies and tools needed to adapt to shifting business conditions. Today, SmartLinx partners with thousands of organizations to harness the potential of their greatest asset: people.

"Leveraging technology to provide a better experience to caregivers, who can then deliver better patient care, is one of the biggest opportunities in the healthcare industry today and what drew me to join the company," said Michelle Holmes, VP of Marketing at SmartLinx. "I'm excited to join SmartLinx to usher in a new era of growth."

Before joining SmartLinx, Michelle was the VP and Chief Marketing Officer of the non-profit AT&T Performing Arts Center, where she oversaw all brand and marketing strategies, digital platforms, advertising and show promotion, public relations, and graphic design for over 1,000 entertainment shows annually. Prior, Holmes had an 18-year career at the world's largest telecommunications company, AT&T, where she was the Area Vice President of Marketing for AT&T Global Business Solutions. Holmes was responsible for a team handling all marketing communications, advertising, and digital, globally. She also led Integrated Marketing and Brand Management as Executive Director in Global Corporate Marketing. She launched, managed, and served as the spokesperson for AT&T's initiative to end texting while driving "It Can Wait" movement, AT&T's initiative to end texting while driving. Holmes helped create AT&T's brand organization and re-launched its repositioned brand on the heels of M&A activities throughout her tenure.

"Michelle's reputation of challenging the status quo is a welcome asset to our organization as we usher in a new era of digital transformation in the healthcare industry. We're elated to welcome a marketing leader of Michelle's caliber into the SmartLinx team," said Marina Aslanyan, SmartLinx CEO.

More About SmartLinx: Caring for Those Who Care

In 2000, we started out as business owners, frustrated by the lack of a purpose-built scheduling solution that the industry desperately needed, so we created our own solution. SmartLinx is a 16-Stevie-award-winning SaaS company, supporting hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers across the nation through the healthcare providers we serve. For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.

