SmartLynx Airlines Implements OpenAirlines' Software SkyBreathe® to Save Fuel and Reduce Their CO2 Emissions

TOULOUSE, France, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLynx Airlines, ACMI operator and charter service provider based in Latvia, announced the successful implementation of OpenAirlines' SkyBreathe® eco-flying solution to pursue their commitment to sustainable development.

SkyBreathe® Fuel Efficiency is an innovative solution using Big Data Algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning to automatically analyze billions of data points from Flight Recorders. By combining them with data from the actual flight conditions (Payload, weather conditions, flight path, ATC constraints, etc.), the software identifies the most relevant saving opportunities.

Based on this information, SmartLynx Airlines benefits from an accurate and deep understanding of fuel usage through all phases of flight to implement the most efficient procedures without compromising safety.

"SmartLynx Airlines is always looking for new technologies that would sustainable increase our fuel efficiency. Implementation of SkyBreathe innovative solution is enabling us to reduce costs and CO2 emission, strengthen our competitiveness in the market while preserving the environment," said Skirmantas Sutkus, Vice President Finance, SmartLynx Airlines.

When it comes to fuel efficiency, pilots are key players since they know the constraints and procedures better than anyone. Using SkyBreathe MyFuelCoach™ application, pilots can review their individual flights in 3D and get feedback on each fuel saving best practice to improve future decisions.

"Pilots have a digital 'fuel coach' that briefs/debriefs them individually on each flight and helps them take the best decisions in terms of fuel efficiency. We are convinced that transparency in fuel management will help our clients maintain their own success," explains Dorde Tomic, Flight Operations Director at SmartLynx Airlines.

"We are pleased to support SmartLynx in their expansion and to further reduce their fuel consumption. By using SkyBreathe®, our customers reduce their first cost driver by 2 to 5% without any modification to their fleet, while allowing them to become a leader in environmental excellence," explains Alexandre Feray, CEO of OpenAirlines

SmartLynx Airlines joins the large community of airlines adopting SkyBreathe® to improve their fuel efficiency, including Norwegian, Flydubai, Malaysia Airlines, and Atlas Air.

About SmartLynx

SmartLynx Airlines specializes in full-service ACMI (Aircraft-Crew-Maintenance-Insurance), and is the leading ACMI provider in EU on Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline also ensures full charter operation for its home markets in Latvia and Estonia, predominantly in the leisure market. It also performs flight crew training – SmartLynx Training Centre is a leading approved airline pilot training company in the Baltic States providing type rating courses for Airbus A320 series.

In 2018, the airline's fleet consists of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft and 2 Airbus 321 aircraft that ensure flights in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

More information: https://www.smartlynx.aero/

About OpenAirlines

OpenAirlines is an international software company based in Toulouse, with offices in Hong Kong, and Miami. It provides consulting and software solutions for airlines flight operations. Since 2006, OpenAirlines has been on a mission to help airlines save 2-5% of their fuel consumption with its innovative eco-flying solution SkyBreathe. The software uses Big Data algorithms and automatically analyses the large amount of available data in flight data recorders to assess flights' efficiency.

Today, more than 30 airlines all over the world use OpenAirlines' software.

In 2018, their customers saved more than 100 million USD and 400,000 tons of CO2.

More information: www.openairlines.com

SOURCE OpenAirlines