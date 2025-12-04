CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMarket Solutions is proud to announce that the company has been awarded 1st Place for Business Opportunity of the Year at the 2025 Franchise Brokers Association (FBA) Award Ceremony. This recognition is especially significant as 2025 marks the company's inaugural year in the FBA inventory.

SmartMarket Solutions Awarded FBA’s 2025 Business Opportunity of the Year

Despite being a new addition, SmartMarket Solutions quickly emerged as a leading choice among FBA brokers - earning their trust, confidence, and consistent interest for their clients. This achievement highlights the strength of the brand's model, the foundation built by its leadership team of 26 years, and the momentum seen across its growing operator network.

"This award is a testament to the hard work, vision, and dedication our team has put into building something meaningful for our operators," said Co-Founder Jeff Marsh. "It reflects not only where we are today but the future we're creating."

SmartMarket Solutions is already preparing for continued growth in 2026, expanding its team and enhancing internal capabilities to ensure it remains well-positioned to support its operators and the rising demand for its opportunity.

The company extends its sincere appreciation to the FBA staff and FBA broker community for this recognition. SmartMarket Solutions looks forward to strengthening its long-standing partnership with the FBA in the years ahead.

About SmartMarket Solutions

SmartMarket Solutions provides a better-than-a-franchise opportunity built on its SmartMart AI managed micro-stores. This secure, camera-vision technology is quickly revolutionizing the unattended retail space with its seamless grab-and-go experience.

