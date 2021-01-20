SmartMedia Technologies Comes Out Of Stealth Mode With $82M And Hires Michael Chock As Chief Solutions Officer

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After closing 2020 with over $80M in sales and 60% annual growth, SmartMedia Technologies is breaking into the marketplace, announcing today the hiring of Michael Chock as Chief Solutions Officer. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Chock will be responsible for defining, developing and delivering both products and services to existing and prospective clients. He will work closely with the CEO as well as the rest of the Executive Leadership Teams to drive strategic growth for SmartMedia and its companies.

Chock previously served as the Executive Vice President at MiQ, where he oversaw commercial development and strategy. In his tenure, he established all 15 U.S. offices, recruited and trained the 100+ U.S. team, and expanded MiQ's presence across 15 regional markets. He managed client service, advanced analytics and operations in the U.S. along with a 25 person team in India. His laser-focus on growth led to an increased revenue for the self-funded company from a $1M run rate to more than $250M in less than five years.

His diverse background spans digital technology as well as business development, operations, management, strategy, SaaS development and sales, allowing him to understand and address clients' analytical and commercial needs, as well as those of a growing business. His wide portfolio of clients includes brands such as: Coca Cola, Sprint, Volvo, The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, IPG and Unilever.

"I am extremely excited to be part of such an innovative and amazing team that is bringing a game changing product to the market for global brands," says Chock.

As pioneers in next generation MadTech Platforms and Services, SmartMedia Technologies owns and operates the SmartMedia Technology Stack - a Self-Serve Audience Activation and Real-Time Programmatic SmartMedia Buying Platform. Chock will assume his position of leadership with SmartMedia Technologies' professional services companies FASTG8, Media Design Group and Vatom Labs, which are all powered by the SmartMedia Stack.

SmartMedia Technologies curates fully integrated, custom marketing solutions for brands by leveraging blockchain encryption and building transparent and secure technologies. Chock is set to spearhead the global premiere of SmartMedia Technologies' latest data systems, developed over the last four years to empower brands with freedom and creative flexibility over their customer journey maps and make the most effective marketing decisions by providing brands with autonomy over consumer analytics.

"At a time when data is crucial to brand growth and success, SmartMedia Technologies has developed an integrated and scalable data and marketing technology that enables deeper insights and data activation across the entire marketing funnel," says Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies, "Michael Chock, Chief Solutions Officer, will be responsible for bringing our technology to market."

With this hire, SmartMedia Technologies looks to grow its operations in 2021 and further its innovation in the audience activation technology space.

ABOUT SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES

SmartMedia Technologies is a next generation MadTech Platform and Services company, which owns and operates the SmartMedia Technology Stack - a Self-Serve Audience Activation and Real-Time Programmatic SmartMedia Buying Platform. SmartMedia Technologies also owns and operates the professional services companies FASTG8, Media Design Group and Vatom Labs, which are all powered by the SmartMedia Stack. The SmartMedia Stack enables the rapid design, development and distribution of addressable SmartMedia creative assets that drive activation, engagement, conversion and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience. At the core of the platform is a highly-programmable proprietary Blockchain based asset called a SmartMedia Object. For more information, visit https://www.smartmediatech.io .

