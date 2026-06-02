SmartMedia Technologies Scales SmartPoints™ to Turn Loyalty into a Global Payments Network

SmartPoints™ Protocol enables brands and financial institutions to issue programmable loyalty tokens with yield-generating reserves to power next-generation programs

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), a leader in next-generation loyalty and payments infrastructure, is expanding the use of its SmartPoints™ protocol, supported by strategic investment and advisors including Janus Henderson and Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy and one of the most influential voices in global travel and rewards.

Loyalty programs represent more than $300 billion in issued value annually, yet much of that value remains locked in fragmented systems with limited flexibility. At the same time, consumer expectations are shifting toward instant gratification, seamless redemption, and more dynamic ways to earn and experience rewards.

SmartMedia Technologies addresses this gap by introducing a new infrastructure layer that allows loyalty programs to issue, manage, and transform points into programmable, spendable value rather than static point balances, with adoption expanding across card issuers, payment networks, merchants and sports teams.

Through its SmartPoints™ protocol, SmartMedia Technologies tokenizes loyalty value, enabling points to function as programmable digital assets that can move across ecosystems to be used directly as a payment source across both TradFi and Web3 payment rails. The technology is already powering programs in the market, including Visa's Web3 Loyalty Engagement Solution and Huntington Bank, and activated at global events including the Olympics and major sports leagues such as the NBA, NFL, MLB and FIFA.

"Loyalty point programs are no longer just a marketing tool, but a new source of revenue," said Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia Technologies. "We are building the infrastructure that transforms loyalty points into a currency-like digital asset, unlocking revenue, usability, and real-world payments at global scale. Our vision is to build the largest Pay with Points network by bringing interoperability and utility to loyalty across ecosystems."

A Modern Upgrade for Loyalty Infrastructure

SMT's platform is designed to address today's loyalty limitations by enabling:

Instant point redemption at checkout , both online and in-store

, both online and in-store Cross-program point transfer , allowing points to be used beyond a single ecosystem

, allowing points to be used beyond a single ecosystem Yield-bearing rewards , unlocking a new funding source for rewards programs

, unlocking a new funding source for rewards programs Gamified engagement, enabling gamified earning/burning and personalized rewards

By embedding loyalty into payment flows and digital wallets, SMT is strategically positioned to capture a share of the projected $33 trillion in Gen Z and Millennial spending by enabling the seamless, real-time rewards experience these consumers now demand.

Brian Kelly Joins as Advisor and Investor

Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, brings a consumer perspective shaped by years of engagement with millions of loyalty program members and partnerships with leading travel and financial brands.

Kelly's expertise will help the SMT team execute on a consumer-driven vision that reduces friction and unlocks more value for both consumers and loyalty program owners.

"I've spent my career helping consumers maximize the value of their points, and one thing is clear: the current system is too complex and too restrictive," said Brian Kelly, Founder of The Points Guy. "Consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, expect rewards to work more like money: instantly accessible, easy to use, and flexible across experiences. What SMT is building has the potential to fundamentally change how loyalty points are earned, valued, and spent."

Institutional Expertise To Optimize Yield and Reserve Management

As part of its broader ecosystem, SmartMedia Technologies is also bringing onboard institutional partners including Janus Henderson Investors, which provides expertise in tokenized real-world assets and reserve management.

With an estimated $1 trillion in unused loyalty points globally, SMT's model introduces new financial infrastructure for loyalty programs by enabling reserve assets backing tokenized points to generate yield that can support richer consumer rewards.

"We believe loyalty points represent one of the next major frontiers for tokenization," said Nick Cherney, Head of Innovation at Janus Henderson Investors. "By combining institutional-grade asset management with tokenized loyalty infrastructure, SmartMedia Technologies is unlocking an entirely new financial model for loyalty programs, and unlocking meaningful utility for consumers, brands, and card issuers. We are excited to partner with SMT and help brands capture this massive market."

About SmartMedia Technologies

SmartMedia Technologies is a next-generation enterprise loyalty and payments infrastructure provider helping global brands modernize how they connect with their customers.

Through its patent-pending SmartPoints™ protocol, SmartWallet™, and tokenized loyalty infrastructure, SMT enables banks, payment networks, and Fortune 500 brands to launch their own branded stable coins to deliver digital-first loyalty experiences that combine rewards, payments, and personalized engagement.

For more information, visit smartmediatech.io

SOURCE SMT