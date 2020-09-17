SmartNews aims to provide voters with the most comprehensive, real-time, local and national information during the pandemic and Election 2020

The new election features demonstrate SmartNews's expanding commitment to local content, serving people where and how they live their daily lives. "Our mission is to provide our users with quality information -- what they need to know, what they want to know, and what they'd like to know," said Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist. "We aim to be an indispensable resource for our users, informing them about the world around them and providing the tools and resources they need to help shape that world through their votes."

The local-election information complements two other new local-focused features:

An expanded COVID-19 tracker with county-level case counts, the latest on local restrictions and reopening policies, and news about treatment and vaccine developments; and, just in time for the U.S. hurricane-and-wildfire season, a new hyper-localized weather report.

The new local weather feature utilizes SmartNews's patented radar map design. The "rain radar" map provides a street-level forecast that includes the intensity of expected rainfall as well as its precise location and estimated onset and duration -- especially vital information whether a user is dodging late-summer downpours or preparing for more extreme weather.

For more information or to download the app, visit: www.smartnews.com



