SmartNews Announces Hurricane "Disaster Info Hub"

"With the increase in the frequency and severity of natural disasters, the need for timely, accurate, useful and trusted information is more important than ever," said Jeannie Yang, SVP of Product at SmartNews. "Our goal is to provide important time-sensitive natural disaster-related information to our users in order to help them understand the situation, make informed decisions, and take action for their safety."

Hurricane data will come from AccuWeather and will be provided on a storm-level basis, including storm path maps (current, historical and forecasted positions). The hub will also aggregate news articles and tweets on natural disasters.

Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners.

