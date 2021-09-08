SmartNews Announces Hurricane "Disaster Info Hub"
"Disaster Info Hub" Provides Time-Sensitive Information, Accurate Maps, and Trusted News to Help People Make Informed Decisions
Sep 08, 2021, 08:59 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartNews Inc., the global leader in redefining information and news discovery, announced today the launch of its Hurricane "Disaster Info Hub," as part of an ongoing commitment to providing quality and timely health and safety information. The launch follows similar features previously announced, including the Covid-19 Tracker last year and Typhoon Radar feature in Japan. This initiative will provide detailed information aggregation and resources for those in the path of hurricanes as well as organizations and agencies providing assistance to those affected. This feature aligns with SmartNews's overarching value proposition and mission to deliver quality information to the people who need it.
"With the increase in the frequency and severity of natural disasters, the need for timely, accurate, useful and trusted information is more important than ever," said Jeannie Yang, SVP of Product at SmartNews. "Our goal is to provide important time-sensitive natural disaster-related information to our users in order to help them understand the situation, make informed decisions, and take action for their safety."
Hurricane data will come from AccuWeather and will be provided on a storm-level basis, including storm path maps (current, historical and forecasted positions). The hub will also aggregate news articles and tweets on natural disasters.
ABOUT SMARTNEWS
Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners.
SOURCE SmartNews, Inc.
