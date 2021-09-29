SmartNews Announces Wildfire "Disaster Info Hub"

"The last several years have been particularly devastating for the Pacific Northwest when it comes to wildfires," said Jeannie Yang, SVP of Product at SmartNews. "Our goal is to provide accurate and updated information on active fires to our users so that they may make the most informed decisions for their families, properties and businesses."

Wildfire data will come from The National Weather Service and will be provided on a regional basis, including active fire maps, news articles and tweets on natural disasters.

Download the SmartNews app and look for the Wildfire "Disaster Info Hub" here .

Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners.

