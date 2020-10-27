SmartNews is the best way to track real-time results on Election Day

Real-Time Voting Data - Election results are auto-refreshed every minute.

- Election results are auto-refreshed every minute. Local Results - Access local election results and information down to the county level, with interactive maps integrated into the app interface.

- Access local election results and information down to the county level, with interactive maps integrated into the app interface. Easy to Share - Quickly and easily share election results with others, without further clicks or even having to open the app.

"This year's presidential election is happening in highly unusual times," said Ken Suzuki, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SmartNews. "With the spread of COVID-19, people are even more focused on, and concerned about, the vote and its aftermath. Now more than ever, they crave accurate and reliable information. As a non-partisan media tech company, SmartNews is dedicated to delivering quality information for our users, and through these new features will provide voters with the most non-partisan, accurate, real-time and trustworthy election news and results."

The new tools add to SmartNews's already formidable array of election features. The " News From All Sides " slider presents a range of perspectives on each presidential candidate, giving readers an easy way to escape filter bubbles by displaying articles from across the political spectrum. Readers not only get perspectives they agree with but can also sample perspectives they may disagree with. Plus, they get the best of fact-based, trusted-by-all-sides reporting from the world's most credible English-language news sources.

Earlier this fall, the company also launched its Election 2020 Voting Information Hub in the "Election 2020" channel to provide handy information on when, how and where to cast a ballot for each race, making SmartNews the one-stop solution to support voting.

