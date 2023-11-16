SmartPath Announces Partnership With Atlanta Mission in Time for Giving Tuesday

SmartPath is proud to offer financial education to the entire staff at Atlanta Mission, an organization dedicated to serving their homeless neighbors every day.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath , the country's leading financial education provider announces a new partnership with Atlanta Mission , a homeless shelter and pivotal community resource in the city of Atlanta. SmartPath will now provide financial education for all Atlanta Mission employees, free of charge.

"Partnering with Atlanta Mission is an honor," says SmartPath CEO and Co-Founder, Alok Deshpande. "As an Atlanta native, I'm a big cheerleader for the work they do. They provide steady support and education for the homeless, coupled with personal care that transforms lives. It's a privilege to come alongside their employees and give back in a small way, after all they've given to our community."

SmartPath's mission is to help shape a future where financial freedom is within everyone's reach. They deliver unbiased financial education and advice that equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve long-term financial health.

"Our staff is focused on providing people with tools so they can change their narrative and create a hopeful future," says Victoria Owens, Director of Human Resources at Atlanta Mission. "We want to provide that same holistic care for our employees by giving them the ability to make sound financial choices today and plan for a sustainable tomorrow. That's why we are excited about this partnership with SmartPath."

Atlanta Mission is a community united to end homelessness for the thousands of unhoused men, women, and children in the city. They have been providing meals, beds, counseling, and life skills education for more than 82 years, making them the city's largest and longest-running provider of services to those experiencing homelessness.

"Atlanta Mission means a lot to our city," says Stuart Lawder, SmartPath COO and Co-Founder. "We share a commitment to provide tangible help that ultimately leads to long-term behavioral change and improved outcomes. We're honored to help take care of their employees, as they continue working tirelessly to take care of our community."

In recognition of Giving Tuesday, a generous partner to Atlanta Mission has provided a matching grant. This year every dollar donated - up to $50,000 - will be doubled to help twice as many people. Use this link to give to Atlanta Mission.

About Atlanta Mission

Atlanta Mission is the city's largest and longest-­running provider of homeless services. Atlanta Mission transforms, through Christ, the lives of those facing homelessness. Established in 1938, Atlanta Mission provides critical needs to hundreds of homeless men, women, and children daily. For more information about Atlanta Mission, visit www.atlantamission.org .

About SmartPath

SmartPath is the leading provider of comprehensive financial education solutions in the country. Its robust offering includes daily educational classes, one-on-one coaching, and digital tools that empower individuals on the journey to financial freedom. Founded in 2010 and supporting over 600,000 individuals, SmartPath delivers its financial education solutions in partnership with financial institutions, fintech companies, and employers nationwide. For more information, visit www.joinsmartpath.com .

