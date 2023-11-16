SmartPath Announces Partnership With Atlanta Mission in Time for Giving Tuesday

News provided by

SmartPath

16 Nov, 2023, 09:28 ET

SmartPath is proud to offer financial education to the entire staff at Atlanta Mission, an organization dedicated to serving their homeless neighbors every day.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath, the country's leading financial education provider announces a new partnership with Atlanta Mission, a homeless shelter and pivotal community resource in the city of Atlanta. SmartPath will now provide financial education for all Atlanta Mission employees, free of charge.

"Partnering with Atlanta Mission is an honor," says SmartPath CEO and Co-Founder, Alok Deshpande. "As an Atlanta native, I'm a big cheerleader for the work they do. They provide steady support and education for the homeless, coupled with personal care that transforms lives. It's a privilege to come alongside their employees and give back in a small way, after all they've given to our community."

SmartPath's mission is to help shape a future where financial freedom is within everyone's reach. They deliver unbiased financial education and advice that equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve long-term financial health.

"Our staff is focused on providing people with tools so they can change their narrative and create a hopeful future," says Victoria Owens, Director of Human Resources at Atlanta Mission. "We want to provide that same holistic care for our employees by giving them the ability to make sound financial choices today and plan for a sustainable tomorrow. That's why we are excited about this partnership with SmartPath."

Atlanta Mission is a community united to end homelessness for the thousands of unhoused men, women, and children in the city. They have been providing meals, beds, counseling, and life skills education for more than 82 years, making them the city's largest and longest-running provider of services to those experiencing homelessness.

"Atlanta Mission means a lot to our city," says Stuart Lawder, SmartPath COO and Co-Founder. "We share a commitment to provide tangible help that ultimately leads to long-term behavioral change and improved outcomes. We're honored to help take care of their employees, as they continue working tirelessly to take care of our community."

In recognition of Giving Tuesday, a generous partner to Atlanta Mission has provided a matching grant. This year every dollar donated - up to $50,000 - will be doubled to help twice as many people. Use this link to give to Atlanta Mission.

To learn more about SmartPath's financial education solutions, visit www.joinsmartpath.com.

About Atlanta Mission

Atlanta Mission is the city's largest and longest-­running provider of homeless services. Atlanta Mission transforms, through Christ, the lives of those facing homelessness. Established in 1938, Atlanta Mission provides critical needs to hundreds of homeless men, women, and children daily. For more information about Atlanta Mission, visit www.atlantamission.org.

About SmartPath 

SmartPath is the leading provider of comprehensive financial education solutions in the country. Its robust offering includes daily educational classes, one-on-one coaching, and digital tools that empower individuals on the journey to financial freedom. Founded in 2010 and supporting over 600,000 individuals, SmartPath delivers its financial education solutions in partnership with financial institutions, fintech companies, and employers nationwide. For more information, visit www.joinsmartpath.com.

SOURCE SmartPath

Also from this source

SmartPath Unveils Spanish User Experience as Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off

SmartPath Unveils Spanish User Experience as Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off

SmartPath, the country's leading financial education provider, is excited to unveil much-anticipated product updates that will increase access to...
SmartPath Recognized for the First Time on the 2023 Inc. 5000

SmartPath Recognized for the First Time on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Inc. revealed today that SmartPath, the leading provider of comprehensive financial education solutions, ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.