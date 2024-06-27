SmartPath Named a Leader in Company Culture on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

ATLANTA, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual environment.

SmartPath is a financial education company on a mission to shape a future where financial freedom is within everyone's reach. They partner with financial institutions, fintech companies, and employers nationwide to deliver unbiased financial education and advice that equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve long-term financial health.

"Our people are our greatest asset," says SmartPath CEO and Co-Founder Alok Deshpande. "To maintain a healthy, high-functioning team, we regularly ask team members to rate their experience at work based on learning, stress, and fun. If stress outweighs learning or fun, we've got a problem. It's awesome that this cultural emphasis is experienced positively by our employees, and I'm honored to see SmartPath on this year's Best Workplaces list."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About SmartPath

SmartPath is the leading provider of comprehensive financial education solutions in the country. Its robust offering includes daily educational classes, one-on-one coaching, and digital tools that empower individuals on the journey to financial freedom. Founded in 2010 and supporting over 700,000 individuals, SmartPath delivers its financial education solutions in partnership with financial institutions, fintech companies, and employers nationwide. For more information, visit www.joinsmartpath.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

