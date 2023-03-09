SmartPath Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southeast

This achievement by SmartPath signals a strong future for financial literacy products and services.

ATLANTA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath , the leading provider of financial wellness services in the country, has been recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast. The annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list is one of the most prestigious rankings of Southeast private companies, based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the southeast," said Alok Deshpande, CEO & founder of SmartPath. "This accomplishment validates what we already believe–unbiased financial education is critical to our economic system, and organizations and individuals throughout the country are increasingly embracing it. This is a major company milestone, and I'm proud of what the team has accomplished and excited for what the future holds."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 673 percent, and in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/southeast .

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

