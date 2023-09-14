SmartPath Unveils Spanish User Experience as Hispanic Heritage Month Kicks Off

News provided by

SmartPath

14 Sep, 2023, 09:17 ET

With over 42 million Spanish-speaking individuals in the United States, the company is setting the standard for financial equality by offering inclusive services.

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPath, the country's leading financial education provider, is excited to unveil much-anticipated product updates that will increase access to financial education for all users, especially Spanish speakers. The company makes this announcement as the nation begins its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The platform now offers Spanish classes, Spanish-speaking financial coaches, and a fully translated user experience.

"As the number of Spanish-speaking individuals in the U.S. grows, we know that a huge portion of our user base will benefit from Spanish resources," says Stuart Lawder, COO and Co-Founder. "We're committed to providing the best financial education to as many people as possible. These enhancements are just the first of many product updates that will increase access for underserved communities."

Popular classes that were previously only available in English have now been fully translated into Spanish and are facilitated by native Spanish-speaking financial experts. The website and all communications are also now available in Spanish based on user preference. These updates remove the barrier to entry and make sound financial education accessible to a larger population. 

"Hispanic Americans are now the second largest racial group in the United States," adds SmartPath CEO and Founder, Alok Deshpande. "Our corporate vision is to make financial literacy a widespread reality. Offering our program in Spanish is the obvious next step towards educating the average American family and giving them tools to make sound financial decisions and build generational wealth."

Further updates include:

  • Increased personalization - Tailored class recommendations powered by AI.
  • Daily availability - Classes are now taught every day by a financial expert, with questions answered in real time.
  • Greater course variety - The platform now has 3x as many class options on over 130 diverse topics.
  • Enhanced user control - An upgraded preferences page gives individuals the ability to easily customize their user settings, including communication frequency and delivery method (by email or SMS text).

SmartPath's updates focus on providing a personal approach for each user and helping them discover content that best applies to their current life stage and situation.

To learn more about SmartPath's financial education solutions, visit www.joinsmartpath.com.

About SmartPath

SmartPath is the leading provider of comprehensive financial education solutions in the country. Its robust offering includes daily educational classes, one-on-one coaching, and digital tools that empower individuals on the journey to financial freedom. Founded in 2010 and supporting over 600,000 individuals, SmartPath delivers its financial education solutions in partnership with financial institutions, fintech companies, and employers nationwide. For more information, visit www.joinsmartpath.com.

SOURCE SmartPath

Also from this source

SmartPath Recognized for the First Time on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.