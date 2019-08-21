SmartPay Welcomes Basil Kanno as VP of Information Technology

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPay Leasing, LLC, the leading provider of no credit required payment solutions for mobile devices and wireless service plans, announced that Basil Kanno has joined the company as its new Vice President of Information Technology.

Kanno is known as an impactful technical leader with a passion for organizational development. At SmartPay, Kanno will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of product engineering, IT infrastructure, and technical support.

"My responsibility is delivering quality solutions to our retail partners and customers," said Kanno. "SmartPay thrives in a customer-centric service delivery culture; we create solutions that meet the lifestyle and expectations of a mobile audience."

With more than 15 years in software development and a history of delivering profit-driven IT products and solutions, Kanno joins SmartPay from PCMS Datafit where he led an IT transformation as Director of Engineering. Kanno gained a deep background in eCommerce and Agile technologies in executive and management positions for technology companies such as Epsilon and PowerNet Global.

His career includes working as a consultant on Time Warner Cable mobile initiatives and as a senior consultant with Ernst & Young in Kansas City. Kanno holds a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"SmartPay solutions enable consumers to acquire the mobile products they need and want. The company has a great growth strategy and plan in terms of its omni-channel platform and partnerships with some of the largest suppliers in the industry," Kanno said. "I am excited to help take it to the next level in this dynamic market."

About SmartPay:

SmartPay Leasing is changing the face of how retailers can offer a no credit required payment solution to a diverse set of customers through our industry-leading, underwriting platform. SmartPay's lease-to-own solution for mobile devices, wireless plans, and accessories provides instant decisions, affordable payments, and approvals up to $1,500. SmartPay is offered through partner retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.smartpaylease.com.

