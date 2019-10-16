SmartPharm Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum

SmartPharm Therapeutics

Oct 16, 2019, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPharm Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that José Trevejo, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum on Wednesday, October 23 at 9:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the "News & Events" section of the Company's website at https://smartpharmtx.com/news.

About SmartPharm Therapeutics

SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of serious- and rare diseases with the vision of creating "Biologics from Within." The Company is currently developing a novel pipeline of non-viral, gene-encoded proteins for the treatment of conditions that require enzyme replacement therapy and tissue restoration. SmartPharm commenced operations in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. For more information, please visit www.smartpharmtx.com.

Contacts


Investors

Media

Ryan Baker

David Rosen

Argot Partners

Argot Partners

212.600.1902 | ryan@argotpartners.com

212.600.1902 | david.rosen@argotpartners.com

