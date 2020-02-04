SmartPharm Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPharm Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that José Trevejo, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 11 at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the "News & Events" section of the Company's website at https://smartpharmtx.com/news.

About SmartPharm Therapeutics

SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases with the vision of creating "biologics from within." The Company is currently developing a novel pipeline of non-viral, gene-encoded proteins for the treatment of conditions that require enzyme replacement therapy and tissue restoration. SmartPharm commenced operations in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. For more information, please visit www.smartpharmtx.com.

Contacts





Investors Media Ryan Baker David Rosen Argot Partners Argot Partners 212.600.1902 | ryan@argotpartners.com 212.600.1902 | david.rosen@argotpartners.com

SOURCE SmartPharm Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.smartpharmtx.com

