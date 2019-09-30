SmartPharm Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

SmartPharm Therapeutics

Sep 30, 2019, 07:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartPharm Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that José Trevejo, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the "News & Events" section of the Company's website at https://smartpharmtx.com/news.

About SmartPharm Therapeutics

SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases with the vision of "Biologics from Within." The Company is currently developing a novel pipeline of non-viral, gene-encoded proteins for the treatment of conditions that require enzyme replacement therapy and tissue restoration. SmartPharm commenced operations in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. For more information, please visit www.smartpharmtx.com.

Contacts                                                  


Investors                                                   

Media

Ryan Baker                                                 

David Rosen

Argot Partners                                              

Argot Partners

212.600.1902 | ryan@argotpartners.com     

212.600.1902 | david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Explore

SmartPharm Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

SmartPharm Therapeutics

Sep 30, 2019, 07:00 ET