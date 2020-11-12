Smartphone brand realme surpassed Apple, Huawei, Samsung to become fastest company to break 50M sales

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, a young and trendsetting technology company, is the fastest growing brand to reach the 50M smartphone sales milestone, as reported by Counterpoint Research. Channeling the energy of youths and young professionals, who form the bulk of its fans and customers, realme leapfrogged global competitors to this achievement in merely nine quarters from Q4 2018 to Q1 2020. In addition to this milestone, realme also recorded five consecutive quarters as the world's fastest growing brand, gaining momentum and surpassing analyst expectations.

According to Counterpoint, realme's growth rate in shipments volume represents "the strongest growth momentum among major global OEMs." realme accelerated to 50M sales because it enjoyed great success with youths and young people all over the world, with this segment of users making up most of its customer base. realme has gained a niche following amongst youths globally, given how diverse this user group is across countries and cultures. "realme grew to become one of the top 5, or even top 3, brands in its key markets, including India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines and some other Southeast Asian countries", says Research Analyst Abhilash Kumar at Counterpoint.

realme, whose slogan is 'Dare to Leap', adopts a strategy of selling leapfrog performance and trendy design-driven quality products that resonate with its young crowd at an affordable and attractive price points. "With its efforts to bring the affordable yet premium-like products to consumers, as well as its ability to offer smooth digital shopping and after-sales services in different countries, realme has emerged as the most resilient brand during and after the pandemic crisis", Research Analyst Abhilash Kumar commented on realme's performance. realme's trendsetting image and product reputation has contributed to building customer trust and brand awareness.

"At realme, we live out our philosophy, which is to dare to leap into the forefront of innovation, design and product value, which is something young people can identify with,' says Sky Li, realme's CEO. Though young, realme has won five top international design awards and collaborated with world-class notable designers on its products through the realme Design Studio. realme has also delivered on technological innovation, being one of the first company to utilize the Snapdragon 865/765G processor and introducing the 64MP camera on a phone. More importantly these innovations have enabled realme to introduce 5G-enabled smartphones to youths and young consumers, increasing its popularity and reputation in numerous markets internationally.

realme's international team and DNA has enabled the company to grow quickly. Just like its young clientele, realme has taken risks to expand quickly to over 61 markets globally and is amongst the Top 5 brands in over 13 markets globally in just two years. Ranking seventh globally.

For young consumers, realme has expanded quickly to offer a variety of AI of Things (AIoT) products such as smart audio, visual and lifestyle products to complement their increasingly digitally connected lives. These products have also quickly become popular. In India, realme sold over 1 million smart individual audio devices, reaching first spot in market share in Q2 2020. So far, realme has released over 50 AIoT products in 2020, with plans to double it in 2021. Through realme, young people can dare to leap into the future, well-equipped to live life to the fullest.

About realme:

realme is a technology brand that provides leapfrog quality and trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young and globally-minded. realme products empower young people to 'Dare to Leap' using the latest in technology and design.

realme is the 7th top smartphone brand in the world and was recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint's statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020. In 2019, realme's global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters since 2019 to Q2 2020. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa with global user base of over 50 million.

For more information, please contact

Wen, WU

Head of Corporate Public Relations

[email protected] (+86 158 1058 0696)

or go to www.realme.com.

SOURCE realme

Related Links

https://www.realme.com

