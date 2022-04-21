Smartphone Envelope Tracker IC Market Size to Grow by USD 676.99 million | Growing Adoption of Premium Range Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

Smartphone Envelope Tracker IC Market: Driver

The growing adoption of premium range smartphones is driving the growth of the smartphone envelope tracker IC market. The growth is attributed to the integration of advanced characteristics in smartphones, such as 20-megapixel cameras, eight-core chips in a processor, full high-definition displays, rapid charging technologies, and many such technologies. The growing need for features such as screen size is increasing the amount of stress on the battery life of smartphones. Envelope tracker ICs help in extending the battery life of smartphones. For instance, in March 2021, One plus launched its new phone called One plus 9pro, with Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and a display size of 6.7 inches. Thus, the growing demand in the high-end smartphone market is contributing to the growth of the market under focus.

Smartphone Envelope Tracker IC Market: Challenge

The increasing complexity of ICS design is challenging the smartphone envelope tracker IC market growth. The main reason for the increased complexity in the design of power management ICs is the growing demand from end-users for more functionality in electronics products. Constant upgrades in different technologies have resulted in the demand for better-suited internal components. This will result in a need for better and highly efficient power management ICs. Constant upgrades in different technologies have led to a demand for highly suited internal components. This will result in the need for better and highly efficient power management ICs. However, the design complexity of ICs will further increase, as envelope trackers need to be designed to support higher voltages. The short lifespan of the latest technologies is generally low. Hence, dedicating resources in terms of resource utilization is expensive. Precision in terms of the right amount of performance, power, and price requires vendors to have dedicated resources, which is a major investment. Therefore, these factors will limit the growth of the market under focus during the forecast period.

Smartphone Envelope Tracker IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the smartphone envelope tracker IC market by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and price range (premium range, medium range, and low range).

APAC led the smartphone envelope tracker IC market in 2022, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing interest of consumers in the adoption of LTE.

Smartphone Envelope Tracker IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 676.99 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Efficient Power Conversion Corp., Qualcomm Inc., R2 Semiconductor Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Qorvo Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

