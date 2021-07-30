Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of AI in smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing adoption of AI in smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the ongoing trade wars might hamper market growth.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Smartphone Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Android



IOS



Others

Price Range

Between $150 - $800

-

Less Than $150



Greater Than $800

Screen size

Between 5-6 Inches



Greater Than 6 Inches



Less Than 5 Inches

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smartphone market report covers the following areas:

Smartphone Market size

Smartphone Market trends

Smartphone Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing investments in the global smartphone market as one of the prime reasons driving the smartphone market growth during the next few years.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Smartphone Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smartphone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Comparison by

Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market opportunity by

Market Segmentation by Price Range

Market Segmentation by

Market segments

Comparison by Price range

Comparison by

Between $150 - $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Price range

Market opportunity by

Market Segmentation by

Market segments

Comparison by

Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

HTC Corp.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

