Smartphone Market Recorded 5.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Apple Inc. | Technavio

Smartphone Market - Major Challenge

The ongoing trade wars will be a major challenge for the smartphone market growth during the forecast period. Smartphone vendors are investing a significant amount of money in international shipments to capture the global market. However, government interventions in various countries, such as a trade ban, can affect the global smartphone market. For instance, the US and China are closely linked through the supply chain for electronic products, including smartphones. The imposition of tariffs by the Federal Government of the US and the Government of China has negatively impacted the supply of smartphones in both countries. Both countries have levied tariffs and restrictions on multiple goods, including electronic products. This has increased the average selling price of such products and the cost of the equipment needed to manufacture smartphone components. Such an increase in price can affect the sales of smartphone vendors and their market share.

Smartphone Market - Vendor Landscape

The smartphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The smartphone market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. among others.

For Instance, Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smartphones under the brand Google Pixel.

Smartphone Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD million units, 2020-2025)

android - size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - size and forecast 2020-2025

others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million units, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 464.20 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, UK, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer electronics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Android - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: iOS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Price range - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Price range

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Price range

6.3 Between $150 - $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: Between $150 - $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 27: Between $150 - $800 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 29: Less than $150 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 31: Greater than $800 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Price range

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Price range

7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Screen Size - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Screen Size

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Screen Size

7.3 Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 36: Between 5-6 inches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 38: Greater than 6 inches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 40: Less than 5 inches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Screen Size

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Screen Size

8 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 50: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 51: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 52: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 53: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 54: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

9.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

11.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 60: Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 63: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 68: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 73: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 76: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 HTC Corp.

Exhibit 77: HTC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: HTC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: HTC Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 80: HTC Corp. - Key offerings

12.7 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 84: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 86: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 89: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 91: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Nokia Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 94: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 99: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 101: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Sony Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 104: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 106: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: ZTE Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 109: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 112: Research Methodology



Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 114: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 115: List of abbreviations

