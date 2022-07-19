Smartphone Market Recorded 5.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| Evolving Opportunities with Alphabet Inc. & Apple Inc. | Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smartphone market size is expected to grow by 464.20 million units and reach 2025 as per Technavio at a CAGR of 6%. The key factor driving the smartphone market growth is the growing adoption of AI in smartphones. AI is used in smartphones to offer features such as facial recognition and augmented reality (AR). Smartphone vendors are investing in R&D to ensure that they offer the best user experience using AI. Vendors such as Apple Inc. (Apple), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung), and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (Huawei) have introduced AI-based chips on smartphones that can perform multiple operations per second and use significantly less power to perform these tasks. Smartphone manufacturers are introducing various AI features in their devices, including user authentication, emotion recognition, and device management. The mobile-based AI market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, which would subsequently support the growth of the global smartphone market during the same period, owing to the rising demand for AI-capable processors in mobile devices and an increase in the number of AI applications in smartphones.
Smartphone Market - Major Challenge
The ongoing trade wars will be a major challenge for the smartphone market growth during the forecast period. Smartphone vendors are investing a significant amount of money in international shipments to capture the global market. However, government interventions in various countries, such as a trade ban, can affect the global smartphone market. For instance, the US and China are closely linked through the supply chain for electronic products, including smartphones. The imposition of tariffs by the Federal Government of the US and the Government of China has negatively impacted the supply of smartphones in both countries. Both countries have levied tariffs and restrictions on multiple goods, including electronic products. This has increased the average selling price of such products and the cost of the equipment needed to manufacture smartphone components. Such an increase in price can affect the sales of smartphone vendors and their market share.
Smartphone Market - Vendor Landscape
- The smartphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- The smartphone market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. among others.
- For Instance, Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smartphones under the brand Google Pixel.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smartphone Market Analysis Report by Technology (android, iOS, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/smartphone-market-industry-analysis
Smartphone Market - Segmentation Analysis
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD million units, 2020-2025)
- android - size and forecast 2020-2025
- iOS - size and forecast 2020-2025
- others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million units, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Smartphone Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
464.20 million units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.50
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Brazil, UK, and Russian Federation
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
