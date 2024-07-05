Smartphone Market size is set to grow by USD 77.05 billion from 2024-2028, Growing adoption of AI in smartphones boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smartphone market size is estimated to grow by USD 77.05 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.43% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of AI in smartphones is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of sensor fusion technology. However, ongoing trade wars affecting smartphone sales poses a challenge. Key market players include Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global smartphone market 2024-2028

Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 77.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries China, India, Germany, US, and Brazil Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Ltd, Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Market Driver

Sensor fusion technology is a crucial innovation in the smartphone market, allowing devices to combine data from various sensors for more accurate results. Bosch Sensortec GmbH offers FusionLib, a 9-axis fusion solution that combines a gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and accelerometer for robust absolute orientation. This technology is essential for AR applications, improving position and orientation information by eliminating individual sensor deficiencies. Sensor fusion solutions enable tilt compensation, compass calibration, and data correction, fueling the growth of the global smartphone sensors market. These advancements contribute significantly to the smartphone industry by enhancing functionality and user experience.

In the dynamic world of electronic devices, smartphones continue to dominate the market. Premium class phones with advanced features like cloud storage, content subscription, and high-speed network access are in high demand. Disposable cash is a key factor for mobile phone users looking for entertainment, networking, and improved telecom infrastructure. 5G gadgets, including 5G chips and 5G network technologies, are the next-generation products driving growth. Chipmakers and laboratories are engineering institutes' focus, developing next-generation applications for gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, and picture processing. Affordable handsets cater to budget-conscious consumers. Operating systems like Android and iOS, with application developers creating social media, utility, lifestyle applications in C++ and Java, fuel innovation. In-app purchases and subscriptions to courses further enhance user experience. High-speed data connectivity and integrated IoT applications complete the package.

Market Challenges

Smartphone vendors are investing substantial resources in exporting devices to seize the global market. However, government interventions, such as trade bans, can adversely impact this market. For instance, the US and China , significant players in the global electronics supply chain, have imposed tariffs on each other, including smartphones. This has increased the cost of manufacturing and selling smartphones, potentially reducing sales volumes and market share for vendors. APAC, the primary market for smartphones, has been affected due to increasing government regulations on the movement of electronic commodities. As a result, the shipment of smartphones from China to other countries decreased in Q2 2021. The uncertainty surrounding trade wars and government regulations is expected to hinder the growth of the global smartphone market during the forecast period.

The smartphone market faces several challenges in 2021, according to International Data Corporation. Component shortages, particularly semiconductors, hinder mobile phone manufacturers' ability to meet demand. Virtual and augmented reality technologies require low-power consumption and fast charging capability, adding complexity. Human-system interaction, digital information, and connectivity are key for mobile phone usage in automobiles, fleet management, healthcare devices, and infrastructure security systems. Mobile sensors, face recognition, and fingerprint technology are essential hardware features. OEMs and e-commerce platforms prioritize online shopping, m-commerce, and telecom industry collaborations. Dual-camera systems, web browsing, multimedia, and gaming are primary software capabilities. Governmental assistance and feature phones cater to specific markets. The technology market continues to evolve, with hardware and software capabilities shaping the future of consumer electronics.

Segment Overview

This smartphone market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Android

1.2 IOS

1.3 Others Price Range 2.1 Between USD150 - USD800

- 2.2 Greater than USD800

2.3 Less than USD150 Screen Size 3.1 Greater than 6 inches

3.2 Between 5-6 inches

3.3 Less than 5 inches Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 Middle East and Africa

and 4.5 South America



1.1 Android- The Android operating system, provided by Alphabet Inc. (Google,) is a widely adopted mobile operating system worldwide. With over 2.5 million apps available in the Google Play Store, users can download various applications according to their needs. Key features of Android OS include smart reply for messaging apps, focus mode options, Wi-Fi sharing via QR codes, and Google Assistant. Google offers free access to its search engine, Google Maps, YouTube, and other web services. The popularity of Android OS is evident as major smartphone vendors, such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corp., and BBK electronics (Oppo, VIVO, OnePlus, and Realme), have adopted it as their OS. In February 2023, Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus launched their new Android OS-based smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Coco-cola edition, and OnePlus 11 and 11R, respectively. These launches, along with the increasing demand for Android OS, are expected to boost the growth of the Android segment of the global smartphone market.

Research Analysis

The smartphone market is experiencing a surge in growth, driven by improved telecom infrastructure and the availability of affordable handsets. Mobile phone users worldwide are embracing the latest 5G gadgets, powered by advanced 5G chips and 4G network technologies. Chipmakers are at the forefront of this revolution, supplying the hardware for these innovative devices. Mobile handsets now offer a wide range of internet-based facilities and digital functions, from web browsing and email to social media and messaging. Android and Windows Phone continue to dominate the operating system market, with third-party originators offering budget-centric product launches. The integration of Artificial Intelligence, 5G technology, and advanced camera capabilities is transforming the mobile experience, making it more convenient and enjoyable for users. Governmental assistance and the continued development of feature phones cater to the needs of the unconnected population. Overall, the smartphone market is an ever-evolving landscape of hardware and software capabilities, offering users a world of connectivity, entertainment, and productivity at their fingertips.

Market Research Overview

The smartphone market is experiencing significant growth with the advent of improved telecom infrastructure and the availability of affordable handsets. Mobile phone users are increasingly turning to 5G gadgets for high-speed data connectivity and integrated IoT applications. Chipmakers and laboratories are at the forefront of developing 5G chips and 5G network technologies to power these next-generation products. Handset design and functionality continue to be key considerations, with operating systems like Android and iOS leading the way. Application developers are creating innovative solutions for social media, mobile utility, and lifestyle applications, while C++ and Java remain popular programming languages. Budget documents and logistics networks are essential for the timely launch of budget-centric products. The premium segment is also seeing innovation with advanced features like AR technology, over-the-top platform subscriptions, and low-power consumption with fast charging capability. The telecom sector is also impacted by customs duties, emissions regulations, and component shortages, particularly for semiconductor components. Mobile phones are increasingly being used for various applications, from automobiles and fleet management to healthcare devices and infrastructure security systems. Mobile sensors and human-computer interaction are also areas of focus for technology market growth.

