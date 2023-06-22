Smartphone Market size to grow by 226.17 million units from 2022 to 2027: The increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone market size is estimated to increase by 226.17 million units from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 3.44%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The smartphone market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Kyocera Corp., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Smartphone Market - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by price range (between USD 150-USD 800, less than USD 150, and greater than USD 800), technology (Android, iOS, and others), screen size (between 5-6 inches, greater than 6 inches, and less than 5 inches), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the between USD 150 - USD 800 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment covers mid-range smartphones and vendors of such smartphones provide customers with various necessary features at a reasonable price range. Generally, smartphone vendors have introduced features such as dual cameras, AI, Internet access, virtual reality, and gaming in mid-range smartphones. For example, in December 2022, Xiaomi Corporation announced the launch of a new smartphone Redmi K60 Pro priced at USD 569. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.

Smartphone Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries drives market growth during the forecast period.

The disposable income of consumers is rising and the household spending power is increasing in emerging countries, which, in turn, has increased the sales of smartphones in these countries.

Various consumers in emerging countries purchase premium consumer electronics products, including smartphones.

Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing online purchases of smartphones is an emerging trend in the smartphone market.

Convenience, assortments, and special prices or discounts are some of the factors influencing the online sales of smartphones.

Furthermore, major e-commerce vendors, such as Amazon, offer smartphones from multiple brands.

Additionally, smartphone brands such as Poco and Pixel sell their products exclusively on Flipkart.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the global smartphone market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The ongoing trade wars will be a major challenge for the smartphone market growth during the forecast period.

Smartphone vendors are investing a significant amount of money in international shipments to capture the global market.

However, government interventions in various countries, such as a trade ban, can affect the global smartphone market.

For instance, the US and China are closely linked through the supply chain for electronic products, including smartphones.

are closely linked through the supply chain for electronic products, including smartphones. Such an increase in price can affect the sales of smartphone vendors and their market share.

Smartphone Market - Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 66% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The smartphone market in the region has grown significantly over the past few years. The major revenue-generating countries in the region include China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. Additionally, rapid urbanization region has led to a rise in the disposable income of people, which has increased the purchasing power of smartphone customers. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

What are the key data covered in this Smartphone Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smartphone market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the smartphone market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the smartphone market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone market vendors

Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.44% Market growth 2023-2027 226.17 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., Honor Device Co. Ltd., HTC Corp., Kyocera Corp., Lava International Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., ZTE Corp., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

