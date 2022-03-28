Smartphone Market Size to Grow by 464.20 million units| Growing Adoption of AI in Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver : The growing adoption of AI will influence the market positively over the forecast period. AI is used in smartphones to offer features such as facial recognition and augmented reality (AR). Smartphone vendors are investing in R&D to ensure that they offer the best user experience using AI. Vendors such as Apple Inc. (Apple), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung), and Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. (Huawei) have introduced AI-based chips on smartphones that can perform multiple operations per second and use significantly less power to perform these tasks.

Market Challenge: Ongoing trade wars will emerge as one of the key factors limiting the market's growth during the forecast period. Smartphone vendors are investing a significant amount of money in international shipments to capture the global market. However, government interventions in various countries, such as a trade ban, can affect the global smartphone market. For instance, the US and China are closely linked through the supply chain for electronic products, including smartphones. The imposition of tariffs by the Federal Government of the US and the Government of China has negatively impacted the supply of smartphones in both countries.

The smartphone market report is segmented by Technology (Android, iOS, and Others), Screen Size (between 5-6 inches, greater than 6 inches, and less than 5 inches), price range (between $150-$800, less than $150, and greater than $800), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The android technology segment held the largest smartphone market share in 2020. The Android OS has been gaining popularity among consumers globally owing to the availability of a variety of features. There are more than 2.5 million apps in the Google Play Store, where users can download various apps as per their requirements. Various features of the Android OS include smart reply for all messaging apps, focus mode options, Wi-Fi sharing via QR codes, and Google Assistant. These benefits will drive the market growth.

Price range segment between $150 - $800 will account for the largest share in 2020. The segment covers mid-range smartphones. Mid-range smartphone vendors cater to the customers that are more concerned about the value for money proposition. These vendors provide customers with various necessary features at a reasonable price range.

APAC will be the leading region with 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America . Rising disposable income, development of telecom infrastructure, the emergence of budget-centric smartphones, and an increasing number of product launches will facilitate the smartphone market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Smartphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 464.20 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, UK, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

