Smartphone Market Size to Reach 464.20 Million Units Globally by 2025 at 6% CAGR |Technavio

Jun 17, 2022, 02:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone market share is expected to increase by 464.20 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technological advances are a major trend factor supporting the smartphone market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly trying to develop new and improved technologies to remain relevant and cater to their target customers. Currently, smartphones have large touchscreens, powerful sensors, and high-tech features, including 3D facial recognition. A few examples of the advanced technologies introduced by smartphone vendors recently are foldable smartphones, the introduction of the notch, and 3D-mapping AR tri-camera setups.
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
- Driver: The growing adoption of ai in smartphones is notably driving the smartphone market growth.
- Challenges: The factors such as ongoing trade wars may impede the market growth
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Technology
- Android
- IOS
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The smartphone market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers smartphones under the brand Google Pixel.
To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smartphone market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Smartphone Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
464.20 million units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.50
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and ZTE Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer electronics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Technology - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 18: Android - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 20: iOS - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Technology
6 Market Segmentation by Price Range
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Price range - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Price range
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Price range
- 6.3 Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 27: Between $150-$800 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 29: Less than $150 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 31: Greater than $800 - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Price range
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Price range
7 Market Segmentation by Screen Size
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 33: Screen Size - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Screen Size
- Exhibit 34: Comparison by Screen Size
- 7.3 Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 36: Between 5-6 inches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 38: Greater than 6 inches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 40: Less than 5 inches - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Screen Size
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Screen Size
8 Customer landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 43: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 50: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 52: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 53: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)
- Exhibit 54: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 9.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 55: Key leading countries
- 9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape
- 11.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 60: Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 61: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Alphabet Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Apple Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 73: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.6 HTC Corp.
- Exhibit 77: HTC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: HTC Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: HTC Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 80: HTC Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 81: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.8 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 86: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: LG Electronics Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 89: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Nokia Corp.
- Exhibit 91: Nokia Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Nokia Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Nokia Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 94: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 96: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 99: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Sony Corp.
- Exhibit 101: Sony Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Sony Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Sony Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 104: Sony Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Sony Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 ZTE Corp.
- Exhibit 106: ZTE Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: ZTE Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: ZTE Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 109: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 112: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 114: Information sources
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 115: List of abbreviations
