Smartphone Power Management IC Market: APAC to Occupy 74% Market Share|Evolving Opportunities Analog Devices Inc. & Dialog Semiconductor Plc |Technavio

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving growth in the smartphone power management IC market is the growing internet penetration and data traffic. Smartphones incorporate various mobile applications related to social media, online video streaming, and video gaming. These applications account for a large amount of mobile data traffic. The growing investments in 4G/5G networks have significantly increased data transfer speeds and are also resulting in high Internet penetration. The smartphone Internet user penetration increased in recent years, with more than 4.66 billion active internet users in October 2020

Market Challenges - The increasing complexity of PMIC design will be a major challenge for the power management IC market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of electronic components has resulted in the integration of multiple functions on a single IC. However, this may result in compromising on different functions. For instance, it is challenging to find a sufficiently good fuel gauge IC that covers essential battery management systems, combined with other power management functions. Therefore, some designs add a dedicated fuel-gauging chip to a battery manager IC that has built-in fuel gauging.

Market Trends - The miniaturization of semiconductor devices is a smartphone power management IC market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The integration of multiple technologies in smartphones is leading to the incorporation of multiple features on a single platform. The extensive use of PMICs in smartphones is driving the need for the miniaturization of semiconductor devices.

Segmentation Analysis:

The smartphone power management IC market report is segmented by Price (Premium range, Medium-Range, and Low range) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

Vendor Analysis

The smartphone power management IC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to compete in the market.

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers smartphone power management IC that includes solutions that meet stringent power requirements with leading-edge design and packaging technologies, including unmatched power densities, ultralow noise technology, and superior reliability.

The company offers smartphone power management IC that includes solutions that meet stringent power requirements with leading-edge design and packaging technologies, including unmatched power densities, ultralow noise technology, and superior reliability.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc - The company offers smartphone power management IC that is used in tablets, automotive infotainment, telematics devices, personal navigation devices, netbooks

The company offers smartphone power management IC that is used in tablets, automotive infotainment, telematics devices, personal navigation devices, netbooks

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - The company offers smartphone power management IC that designs and manufacturers analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications.

The company offers smartphone power management IC that designs and manufacturers analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Smartphone Power Management IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

