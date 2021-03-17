Smartphone Power Management IC Market to Grow by USD 3.25 Billion during 2021-2025|Growing Internet Penetration and Data Traffic to Boost Growth |Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Growing internet penetration and data traffic to drive growth.

Smartphones incorporate various mobile applications that account for a large amount of mobile data traffic. The increasing use of social networking sites is leading to high data traffic. Consumers prefer to stay connected to the Internet for multiple purposes. The increasing use of high-bandwidth applications is resulting in the need for energy-efficient and optimized power management systems. This is compelling smartphone OEMs to integrated high-performance PMICs due to high battery power consumption. The growing investment in 5G networks is expected to increase mobile data traffic during the forecast period. Hence, Technavio expects that the increasing Internet penetration and data traffic will have a positive impact on the growth of the global smartphone PMIC market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Integration of advanced technologies in smartphones

Smartphone OEMs are integrating AI chips to facilitate HMI technologies. Running high-bandwidth applications increases the load on the processor. As a result, there are chances of a sudden increase in voltage, which can lead to the slowdown of performance or damage the device. PMICs such as battery charger ICs control the safe flow of a charging current to a battery pack. The increasing number of brownout activities occurring in devices is a major driver for the global smartphone PMIC market. Highly efficient PMICs are required to protect the microcontroller and bring it to a stable level of operation. Smartphone manufacturers will need to integrate a greater number of PMICs to efficiently manage power consumption. Hence, the integration of advanced technologies in smartphones will accelerate the demand for PMICs during the forecast period.

"The increasing demand for smartphones and the commercialization of 5G will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Major Vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Smartphone Power Management IC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smartphone power management IC market by price (Premium range, Medium range, and Low range) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the smartphone power management IC market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising adoption of smartphones.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

