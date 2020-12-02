Smartphone Sanitizer Market Size Worth $256.8 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smartphone sanitizer market size is anticipated to reach USD 256.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. People are increasingly becoming aware that electronics and other personal items can harbor viruses and bacteria that might lead to serious diseases. This is, in turn, driving the adoption of smartphone sanitizers.

In the era of Covid-19, a smartphone is nothing but a key germ battleground and it harbors roughly 25,000 germs per square inch. As per the study in 2011 by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, one in six smartphones is contaminated with bacteria. The surface of a smartphone can be an avenue of infection, and thus needs to be taken care of by proper sanitation methods. The most common way to prevent the spread of pathogens through phones is to sterilize them with isopropyl alcohol or sanitizer devices available in the market. A smartphone sanitizer not only kills the bacteria present on the surface of the phone but also prevents the spread of the novel Covid-19. This is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Given the current situation taking place across the globe and rising consumers' inclination towards utmost hygiene, numerous players have entered into the business and started to manufacture UV smartphone sanitizers to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2020, Totallee, a maker of phone cases, launched UV Phone Sanitizer, which aims to combat germs on phone and charge it once it's clean. This device can kill germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays and has a dual bulb for maximum cleaning. It also doubles as a fast wireless charger and can also sterilize keys, AirPods, wallets, and other personal belongings.

However, low awareness about smartphone sanitizers in emerging countries can lead to low adoption, which is ultimately likely to impede market growth up to some extent over the forecast period.

By product, the phone sanitizing devices segment is projected to remain at the forefront in terms of share and growth rate over the forecast period. Phone sanitizing devices are known to use UV light to destroy the bacteria and provide a thorough cleaning, thus driving product adoption. Some phone sanitizing devices can also charge the phone while cleaning and several of these models are efficient to sanitize personnel belongings, such as a watch, wallets, keys, to name a few.

North America is foreseen to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding better hygiene and sanitization practice of electronic devices, such as smartphones, in order to avoid the spread of deadly viruses, is foreseen to positively impact market growth.

List of Key Players of Smartphone Sanitizer Market

PhoneSoap

CleanSlate UV

CASETiFY

Lexon

HoMedics USA LLC

LLC Digimore Electronics Co., Ltd.

The Clorox Company

Pristine Screens LLC

Shenzhen Leadingplus Electronic Co., Ltd.

Totallee

