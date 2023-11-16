Smartphone Screen Protector Market is driven by the growing awareness of the importance of device protection - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Nov, 2023, 03:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent analysis conducted by Technavio, titled "Smartphone Screen Protector Market Analysis - APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - Size and Forecast 2024-2028," the significant role of smartphone screen protectors in the tech accessory industry emerges as a driving force. The market is expected for substantial growth, with an estimated increase of USD 902.62 million between 2023 and 2028. Request sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2024-2028

The market's expansion is driven by various factors, including the escalating adoption of smartphones in emerging markets, amplified awareness regarding device protection, and the considerable profit margins linked with smartphone screen protectors. These protectors serve as essential accessories designed specifically to safeguard smartphone screens from damages like scratches and impact.

The report projects APAC to contribute significantly, accounting for 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The surge in smartphone demand in countries like India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and others, fueled by competitive pricing and advanced features, drives this regional market growth.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Smartphone Scree Protection Market:

Growing Demand for Anti-Blue Light Protectors:

  • Consumer Awareness: Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of blue light exposure on sleep patterns and eye health is driving the popularity of anti-blue light screen protectors.
  • Reduced Blue Light Emission: These protectors are specifically designed to decrease the amount of blue light emitted by smartphone screens, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience, particularly in low-light environments.

Belkin International Inc.'s Impact:

  • Specialized Offerings: Belkin International Inc. stands out as a key player offering anti-blue light screen protectors.
  • Mitigating Negative Effects: Their expertise lies in crafting screen protectors that effectively filter and block blue light, aiding users in minimizing the negative impacts associated with prolonged screen usage.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the trend

A Z Infolink Pvt. Ltd provides smartphone screen protectors like the Tempered Glass Protector, boasting Anti-Glare, Ultra Clear, HD Screen, and Scratch Resistant features. AGC Inc specializes in flexible, scratch-resistant glass for smartphone protection, branded as Dragontrail. BGZ brands offer a range of smartphone screen protectors branded as BodyGuardz. Collectively, these companies contribute diverse, innovative products, impacting the smartphone screen protection market with a wide array of protective solutions catering to various consumer needs and preferences.

This report extensively covers the market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Buy the full report here

According to Technavio's findings, the smartphone screen protector market shows robust growth potential, driven by rising consumer awareness of device protection and the introduction of specialized protectors like anti-blue light variants. Despite challenges from counterfeit products, major players like A Z Infolink Pvt. Ltd., AGC Inc., and BGZ brands contribute significantly. With APAC leading the market's growth at 57%, the market is projected for continuous expansion and innovation, during the forecast period.

Coverage

Related reports:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Phone Case Market

Companies Covered

  • BBK Electronics Corp Ltd
  • Carl Zeiss Stiftung
  • Clarivue
  • Corning Inc.
  • FeYong Digital Technology Ltd.
  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Mobile Phone Guard
  • Mous Products Ltd.
  • Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
  • NuShield Inc.
  • PanzerGlass AS
  • Spigen Inc.
  • Targus Inc.
  • Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.
  • Urban Armor Gear LLC
  • XtremeGuard
  • ZAGG Inc.

Regions Covered

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Topics Covered

  • Mobile Phone
  • Screen Protector
  • Device protection
  • Anti-blue light screen protectors
  • counterfeit mobile accessories

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

US-Cannabis Market is to grow by USD 46.90 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. and more among the key companies

US-Cannabis Market is to grow by USD 46.90 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc. and more among the key companies

The US-Cannabis Market is projected to witness a surge at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.03% with USD 46.90 b illion from 2022 to 2027....
North America - The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Distribution Market size to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% from 2022 to 2027| A.R. Thomson Group, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., AWC Inc. and more among the key companies in the market -Technavio

North America - The Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Distribution Market size to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% from 2022 to 2027| A.R. Thomson Group, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., AWC Inc. and more among the key companies in the market -Technavio

The MRO distribution market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.