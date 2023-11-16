Smartphone Screen Protector Market is driven by the growing awareness of the importance of device protection - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent analysis conducted by Technavio, titled "Smartphone Screen Protector Market Analysis - APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - Size and Forecast 2024-2028," the significant role of smartphone screen protectors in the tech accessory industry emerges as a driving force. The market is expected for substantial growth, with an estimated increase of USD 902.62 million between 2023 and 2028. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2024-2028

The market's expansion is driven by various factors, including the escalating adoption of smartphones in emerging markets, amplified awareness regarding device protection, and the considerable profit margins linked with smartphone screen protectors. These protectors serve as essential accessories designed specifically to safeguard smartphone screens from damages like scratches and impact.

The report projects APAC to contribute significantly, accounting for 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The surge in smartphone demand in countries like India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, and others, fueled by competitive pricing and advanced features, drives this regional market growth.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Smartphone Scree Protection Market:

Growing Demand for Anti-Blue Light Protectors:

Consumer Awareness: Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of blue light exposure on sleep patterns and eye health is driving the popularity of anti-blue light screen protectors.

Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of blue light exposure on sleep patterns and eye health is driving the popularity of anti-blue light screen protectors. Reduced Blue Light Emission: These protectors are specifically designed to decrease the amount of blue light emitted by smartphone screens, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience, particularly in low-light environments.

Belkin International Inc.'s Impact:

Specialized Offerings: Belkin International Inc. stands out as a key player offering anti-blue light screen protectors.

Belkin International Inc. stands out as a key player offering anti-blue light screen protectors. Mitigating Negative Effects: Their expertise lies in crafting screen protectors that effectively filter and block blue light, aiding users in minimizing the negative impacts associated with prolonged screen usage.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the trend

A Z Infolink Pvt. Ltd provides smartphone screen protectors like the Tempered Glass Protector, boasting Anti-Glare, Ultra Clear, HD Screen, and Scratch Resistant features. AGC Inc specializes in flexible, scratch-resistant glass for smartphone protection, branded as Dragontrail. BGZ brands offer a range of smartphone screen protectors branded as BodyGuardz. Collectively, these companies contribute diverse, innovative products, impacting the smartphone screen protection market with a wide array of protective solutions catering to various consumer needs and preferences.

This report extensively covers the market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Buy the full report here

According to Technavio's findings, the smartphone screen protector market shows robust growth potential, driven by rising consumer awareness of device protection and the introduction of specialized protectors like anti-blue light variants. Despite challenges from counterfeit products, major players like A Z Infolink Pvt. Ltd., AGC Inc., and BGZ brands contribute significantly. With APAC leading the market's growth at 57%, the market is projected for continuous expansion and innovation, during the forecast period.

Coverage

Related reports:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market

Phone Case Market

Companies Covered

BBK Electronics Corp Ltd

Carl Zeiss Stiftung

Clarivue

Corning Inc.

FeYong Digital Technology Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Mobile Phone Guard

Mous Products Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

NuShield Inc.

PanzerGlass AS

Spigen Inc.

Targus Inc.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Urban Armor Gear LLC

XtremeGuard

ZAGG Inc.

Regions Covered

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Topics Covered

Mobile Phone

Screen Protector

Device protection

Anti-blue light screen protectors

counterfeit mobile accessories

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio