Smartphone screen protector market size to grow by USD 902.62 million from 2023 to 2028, The growing awareness of the importance of device protection to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smartphone Screen Protector Market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the smartphone screen protector market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 902.62 million.  Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2024-2028
One of the key factors driving the smartphone screen protector market growth is the growing awareness of the importance of device protection. The increase in repair and replacement costs for smartphones is one of the factors contributing to this increased awareness. Moreover, modern smartphones are often costly investments and there is a significant cost associated with repairs or replacements of damaged screens. Thus, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge -

The growing market for counterfeit mobile accessories is a challenge that affects market growth. In the counterfeit market, a wide variety of mobile device accessories are sold, e.g. screen protectors. In addition, one of the main reasons why counterfeit products are sold is because of the growth of e-commerce platforms. Hence, such factors are impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

The smartphone screen protector market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), type (glass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Retail outlets that sell consumer electronic products, for example, smartphones and wireless accessories, constitute an offline distribution channel. Moreover, the number of customers in these stores continues to be driven by discounts on products and access to affordable budget options provided by offline retail outlets. Hence, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 57% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Smartphone Screen Protector Market:

A Z Infolink Pvt. Ltd., AGC Inc., BBK Electronics Corp Ltd, BGZ brands, Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Clarivue, Corning Inc., FeYong Digital Technology Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Mobile Phone Guard, Mous Products Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., NuShield Inc., PanzerGlass AS, Spigen Inc., Targus Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Urban Armor Gear LLC, XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc.

