Smartphone Screen Protector Market to Grow by USD 778.91 Mn | Increased Smartphone Usage to Drive Growth | Technavio

The smartphone screen protector market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. According to Technavio, the size of the smartphone screen protector market is expected to grow by USD 778.91 million. In addition, the market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 10.39%. This growth can be attributed to increased smartphone usage. However, factors such as decreased demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) screen protectors can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Major Five Smartphone Screen Protector Companies and Their Offerings:

Belkin International Inc. - The company offers smartphone screen protector that offers advanced protection from impacts, scratches, and smudges, and the glass contains an antimicrobial agent to protect the product from microbial growth without sacrificing touchscreen response or clarity, under the brand name of Screenforce.

The company offers smartphone screen protector that offers advanced protection from impacts, scratches, and smudges, and the glass contains an antimicrobial agent to protect the product from microbial growth without sacrificing touchscreen response or clarity, under the brand name of Screenforce. BGZ brands - The company offers smartphone screen protector that provides edge-to-edge impact and scratch protection with antimicrobial product protection, under the brand name of Body Guardz.

The company offers smartphone screen protector that provides edge-to-edge impact and scratch protection with antimicrobial product protection, under the brand name of Body Guardz. Corning Inc. - The company offers smartphone screen protector that delivers both anti-reflective optics and scratch resistance, under the brand name of Corning.

The company offers smartphone screen protector that delivers both anti-reflective optics and scratch resistance, under the brand name of Corning. FeYong Digital Technology Ltd. - The company offers smartphone screen protectors that are anti-scratch,anti-grease, and dust- and stain-proof with no glue static electricity self-adhesive, under the brand name of FeYong Digital Technology.

The company offers smartphone screen protectors that are anti-scratch,anti-grease, and dust- and stain-proof with no glue static electricity self-adhesive, under the brand name of FeYong Digital Technology. Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. - The company offers smartphone screen protector that protects devices from impact shocks and scratches, and its chemical strengthening process takes substantially less time than conventional glass products, under the brand name of Dinorex.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grab An Exclusive Report for additional highlights on the segments of the smartphone screen protector market

Related Reports:

Smartphone Market by Technology, Price Range, Screen Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The smartphone market size has the potential to grow by 464.20 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Download Free Sample Report Now

The smartphone market size has the potential to grow by 464.20 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. Global Dual Lens Camera Smartphone Market by Price and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The dual lens camera smartphone market has the potential to grow by 462.03 million units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.42%. Download Free Sample Report Now

Smartphone Screen Protector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 778.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Indonesia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Belkin International Inc., BGZ brands, Corning Inc., FeYong Digital Technology Ltd., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., NuShield Inc., ProTek Devices, RYAN TECHNOLOGY CO. Ltd., XtremeGuard, and ZAGG Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio