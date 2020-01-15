Smartphone Solution Tackles Festering $25B Chronic Wound Problem

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io , the category creator of smartphone urinalysis and the global leader in turning smartphone cameras into clinical-grade medical devices, announced the launch of its second product line, a digital wound management solution. The solution is an extension of Healthy.io's clinical grade color recognition products in use by tens of thousands of people worldwide, and helps healthcare professionals objectively assess chronic wounds and track their progress over time through a repeatable process. The solution was successfully registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2019.

A massive burden, chronic wounds affect 6.5 million people in the U.S., costing more than $25 billion annually. The aging population and an increase in chronic disease, such as obesity and diabetes, will further compound the chronic wound problem.[1]

The current method for measuring and documenting chronic wounds is inconsistent and rudimentary. Measurement by nurses is done with basic tools like paper rulers, and it is difficult to share and track results over time. This can lead to incorrect treatment, prolonged healing times, and growing distress for patients.

"Nurses, already overextended, are on the front line of wound care and are the real heroes but the tools they are using today haven't changed in decades. We believe this is the heart of the problem and why we have created a solution that will help them accurately track wound progress over time," said Yonatan Adiri, founder and CEO of Healthy.io. "Our expertise, robust partnerships, and track record in clinical grade image and color recognition position us to make a significant impact on this market."

Using a smartphone app and two calibration stickers placed around a wound to track dimensions, nurses can now scan the wound and get a measurement quickly and effectively. Healthy.io's technology builds a 3D image, enabling more comprehensive documentation. The app measures wounds and captures standardized visual records over time, eliminating human error and discrepancies that are common in today's methods due to subjective analysis and inaccurate measurement.

"The biggest impact for us is having photographs of the wound. It has given us the chance to review wounds and to think about wound care before the patient even enters the room," says Gill Cooper, clinical lead nurse at Wokingham Medical Centre in the United Kingdom, where the solution is being used.

How do nurses use Healthy.io's solution?

Use the app and two calibration stickers to scan the wound for measurement.

Provide qualitative and quantitative characteristics of the wound, such as location, wound type, pain level, odor, exudate, and more.

Document administered treatment plan.

Reference past treatment and photos.

Create reports summarizing wound progress.

The product, which is also CE marked, is currently being used at Care City and Modality Partnership's Wokingham Medical Center in the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.healthy.io/wound .

About Healthy.io

Healthy.io is the global leader in turning the smartphone camera into a clinical grade medical device. By combining AI and machine learning for colorimetric analysis, best-in-class UX design, and rigorous science, Healthy.io is expanding access to healthcare. The company's first offering — the only smartphone-powered urinalysis cleared by the FDA and European regulators as equivalent to lab-based testing — has been used by tens of thousands of patients using a range of smartphones. By giving people the same test in any location without a compromise in quality, Healthy.io is able to increase patient compliance and satisfaction, close gaps in care, and reduce total costs for payers and at-risk providers. Healthy.io is partnering with healthcare and technology leaders around the world including Siemens, Samsung, the UK National Health Service, Geisinger Health, Johns Hopkins University, and the US National Kidney Foundation. For more information, visit www.Healthy.io or follow us on Twitter @Healthyio1 .

1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2810192/ Accessed January 7, 2020.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942617/Healthy_io_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Heather Morrison

Inprela Communications

+1-612-677-2023

heather@inprela.com

SOURCE Healthy.io

Related Links

https://healthy.io

