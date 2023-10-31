Smartpipe Technologies® Awarded 2023 Best Pipeline Integrity Technology

News provided by

Smartpipe Technologies®

31 Oct, 2023, 07:02 ET

Company Receives Recognition for Work on Pipeline in Virginia

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards recognized Smartpipe Technologies® as "Best Pipeline Integrity Technology" for Enbridge's replacement of their pipeline in Roanoke County, Virginia.

Smartpipe's® trenchless high-pressure reinforced thermoplastic pipeline was produced on-site and pulled into the existing host pipe with minimal disturbance to the current land use as an operating farm and adjacent residential community, eliminating the need for entire right-of-way excavation. The embedded fiber optic sensing technology allows for continuous monitoring, real-time information sharing and enhanced leak and third-party intrusion detection. This was also the first deployment of Smartpipe's newly patented in-line inspection technology, allowing for periodic inspection of the composite pipeline by Smartpipe's SQUIID, a smart-pig for non-metallic pipe. Other critical features of this technology are the efficiency of production and replacement, and a 70 percent lower carbon footprint than traditional steel pipeline replacement.

"Our Smartpipe® team is honored to be recognized for Enbridge's pipeline replacement project in Roanoke County, Virginia," said Gary Littlestar, Smartpipe's CEO. "We greatly appreciate our partnership with Enbridge and look forward to broad deployment of our technology, to continue improving the safety of pipelines with our advanced monitoring and inspection capabilities, while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of pipeline replacement projects. This is just the beginning," added Littlestar.

"Enbridge has a long history of supporting innovation and we are proud to see our work with Smartpipe being recognized as the best," said Caitlin Tessin, Enbridge's Vice President, Strategy, Market Innovation and New Energy Technologies.

ABOUT SMARTPIPE TECHNOLOGIES®
Smartpipe Technologies® is a high-pressure reinforced thermoplastic pipeline produced on the project site, and either pulled into a steel host pipe or placed into a trench as a stand-alone pipeline. With minimal disturbance to the environment, and its ability to transport blended or pure Hydrogen, CO2 and fossil fuels, Smartpipe® provides innovative solutions geared towards improving the safety and sustainability of the global pipeline infrastructure. Smartpipe Technologies® is privately owned, including a minority investment by Enbridge.
www.smartpipetechnologies.com

Media Contact
John Horstman
jhorstman@daviespublicaffairs.com

SOURCE Smartpipe Technologies®

