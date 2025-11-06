Smartpipe Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with MasTec Infrastructure Holdings, LLC

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartpipe Technologies, Inc. ("Smartpipe"), a leading developer of advanced high-pressure, non-metallic pipeline systems, announced today that MasTec Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (a MasTec Inc. company) has made an equity investment in Smartpipe as part of a broader strategic partnering agreement. The partnership aligns two complementary organizations to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and minimally disruptive solutions to natural gas and liquid pipeline operators facing complex integrity challenges.

Smartpipe Technologies has developed a proprietary, composite-based pipeline system designed for the rehabilitation and replacement of aging infrastructure. Its technology allows operators to install continuous, high-strength pipe segments inside existing pipelines—reducing environmental impact, permitting timelines, and community disruption. MasTec Inc., a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries, brings a world-class execution platform, extensive project experience, and deep operator relationships to help bring Smartpipe's solutions to market at scale.

"The combination of Smartpipe's cutting-edge technology with MasTec Inc.'s proven project delivery capabilities provide pipeline operators with a truly differentiated solution," said Donny McCallum, Chief Executive Officer of Smartpipe Technologies. "Smartpipe is excited to partner with such a highly capable firm, which brings industry leading planning and execution expertise, as we grow into full commercialization of our technology."

"As an innovation leader in the industry, Precision Pipeline LLC is eager to partner with Smartpipe in the execution of projects with this innovative technology" said Bobby Poteete, President of Precision Pipeline LLC (a MasTec Inc. company).

Through this strategic alliance, Smartpipe and MasTec Infrastructure Holdings, LLC will jointly execute pipeline rehabilitation, integrity, and replacement projects across North America. The collaboration is expected to accelerate deployment timelines, enhance service quality, and improve overall project economics—providing operators with a safer, faster, and more sustainable way to modernize critical energy infrastructure.

SOURCE Smartpipe Technologies