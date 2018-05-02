"We are very excited to have such an amazing group of investors supporting us to become the gold standard of schedule management and analytics in the construction industry. The money raised will allow us to continue to advance the technology, while hiring key employees to increase sales, and manage our ever-growing customer base," said Michael Pink, CEO and founder of SmartPM.

The SmartPM platform pinpoints the existence of and causation of cost overruns, delays, inefficiencies and other financial risk issues. The knowledge SmartPM provides is instrumental in ensuring that construction projects are on-time and on-budget; helping capital assets achieve their expected return on investments with minimal disputes.

"SmartPM has saved us approximately $700k on our first engagement minimizing traditional project oversight fees such as construction schedule consultant and legal fees coupled with the elimination of several delay claims by the contractor," said Ryan Swingruber, Vice President of Development at Stoneleigh Companies. "We plan to use them on all of our new development projects going forward."

About SmartPM

SmartPM Technologies, an Atlanta-based technology company, provides real-estate developers and construction contractors real-time risk exposure into complex construction schedules at any stage of a project. SmartPM's proprietary analytics platform extracts critical performance insights from project data to give visibility to the delays, cost overruns, and project risks common in the industry. For more information, please visit www.smartpmtech.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartpm-technologies-inc-secures-1-1-million-in-seed-funding-300641291.html

SOURCE SmartPM Technologies, Inc.