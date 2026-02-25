Smartpress Emerges as a Leading Print Partner for Education Marketers

Innovative print strategies are transforming how schools recruit, engage and grow

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial printer Smartpress.com is fortifying its role as a trusted partner for schools, colleges and universities. With a new focus on supporting educational institutions, Smartpress launched an assortment of customizable products and services that will lead the print industry in bringing credibility, trust and campus brands to life.

Smartpress introduced a curated collection of print products designed for the education industry. Featuring premium materials, fast turnaround and personalized support, the printer offers real-time pricing to help schools and universities stay on budget while maintaining a look of prestige. Print marketing results in stronger recruiting, fundraising, branding and campus engagement.

Elevating Education Marketing with Print

From recruitment and admissions to fundraising and engagement, Smartpress helps academic organizations create meaningful touchpoints across every stage of the student and donor journey. The printer asserts that thoughtfully produced print materials add prestige and deliver tangible experiences that cut through digital noise.

"Admissions folders are first impression pieces and direct mail is a must for marketing and fundraising," said Smartpress Account Executive John Schmanski. "We can even create huge wall and window murals for wayfinding building signage or decor. Smartpress works to make printing easy and efficient for colleges and academies."

Why Education Institutions Choose Smartpress

A wide range of custom products, plus kitting, mailing and fulfillment services

Predictable turnaround times and fast production - most orders ship in as little as two business days

Real-time price quotes to quickly see how projects fit within budgets

Responsive, human support from experienced print specialists

Smartpress pairs premium print quality with dependable service and modern production capabilities, making it easier for education marketing teams to execute complex campaigns within budget and timeline.

"School marketing and admin teams can create efficiencies in their print projects by leveraging our proprietary technology to easily order online, reorder from prior orders or use personalized print templates," said Schmanski. "We even offer no-proof approval and instant proofing for many products."

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the leading commercial printer for business owners, nonprofits and marketing professionals across North America. Printing everything from booklets and brochures to signage, mailers and more, they operate on three foundational principles: Create premium quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress leads the industry in achieving social and environmental milestones like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001 certification. They are 100% employee-owned, Scopes 1 and 2 carbon neutral and home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

