SmartRecruiters Appoints Rebecca Carr as Chief Product Officer

News provided by

SmartRecruiters

30 Aug, 2023, 10:52 ET

Seasoned HR technology executive returns to SmartRecruiters to lead product roadmap and innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, the industry's leading All-in-One Hiring Platform, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of SaaS leader Rebecca Carr as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Carr will oversee all facets of product, design, and platform ecosystem, reporting directly to CEO, Michael DeSimone.

"Rebecca is precisely what we need in this remarkable time for our company and industry," said Michael DeSimone, CEO, SmartRecruiters. "Not only does she have the expertise in product management and user experience to drive our product roadmap and vision, Rebecca's experience enables her to bring a deep commercial awareness of what customers and companies need to make hiring faster, easier and ultimately more successful. Having her back on board reflects her unrelenting commitment to SmartRecruiters, our customers and the talent acquisition community as a whole."

Carr rejoins SmartRecruiters from HR technology company, Checkr, where she served as Vice President of Checkr Pay. There, she was responsible for the business units serving the delivery of the core payments product, including R&D, GTM, business and operations. Previously, she spent seven years at SmartRecruiters in a number of leadership roles, including product, customer success, professional services, product marketing, and solutions consulting. Carr has also held a number of prominent HR leadership positions at companies such as Jobvite and Playdom (acquired by Disney Interactive in 2010).

"SmartRecruiters has the people, product, and platform to help companies hire faster and smarter," said Carr. "How and where people work is changing dramatically, and SmartRecruiters is more ready than ever to invest in the innovation and flexibility companies need to be successful in this new world. I have always believed in SmartRecruiters' vision and mission and I couldn't be more thrilled to be back on board. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and playing a role in the company's next growth chapter."

About SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com or www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters

SOURCE SmartRecruiters

