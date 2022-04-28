SmartRecruiters Named Strategic Leader in Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the Second Year in a Row

Recognition given for meeting complex needs of enterprise customers and helping them achieve their hiring goals

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company, today announced that it has been named a Strategic Leader for the second year in a row in analyst firm Fosway Group's 2022 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. In 2019 and 2020, the company ranked in the Core Leader category.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ , market analysis model for Next Generation HR, Talent, and Learning, is based on 25 years of independent research and rates providers on five dimensions: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectories across the market. The Fosway 9-Grid™ report for Talent Acquisition is a multi-dimensional model that enterprises use to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the talent acquisition systems market.

"Talent acquisition is a rapidly evolving market," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "SmartRecruiters has consolidated its position as a Strategic Leader by understanding how customer needs are changing and by meeting the needs of enterprise-level organizations by focusing on what truly drives hiring success, supported by ongoing product development and innovation."

Strategic Leaders in the Fosway 9-Grid™ are recognized for their ability to provide a strong suite of innovative product features designed to help enterprise-level customers achieve their hiring goals. The following factors influenced SmartRecruiters' ranking: consistently high levels of customer satisfaction, a platform with a robust set of core features, and a proven track record of winning global enterprise deals. SmartRecruiters received its Fosway 9-Grid™ recognition by adding more than 300 new enterprise-level customers, while simultaneously adding more than 150 new product features to its suite.

SmartRecruiters' modern Talent Acquisition Suite combined with its Hiring Success Methodology and dedicated customer success team helps customers improve hiring outcomes. Enterprises can also streamline their recruitment workflows through a single source of truth and system of record to maintain strict compliance requirements on a global scale.

"We are extremely proud to have been named a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition," said Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters. "But, we couldn't have done it without our customers, the true innovators, who are fundamentally shifting talent acquisition from a process-based function to a business-outcomes-based one, using modern, digital technologies and engaging user experiences to attract top talent at scale."

To see SmartRecruiters suite in action, request a demo here . The full 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition report is available to download here .

About Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

SOURCE SmartRecruiters