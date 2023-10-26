SmartRecruiters Q3 Release supercharges reach to candidates globally

SmartRecruiters

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, an All-in-One Hiring Platform, today is introducing the latest expansion of talent acquisition updates designed to broaden global reach and productivity. The new release includes over 27 product enhancements and 15 new partner integrations offering smarter workflows, seamless integrations and bulk actions that empower global talent leaders to achieve more with less.

"I'm excited about the remarkable progress we've made in the past few months," said Rebecca Carr, Chief Product Officer of SmartRecruiters. "We've been listening to customer feedback and responding with investments that address their largest challenges. In a market undergoing significant change, enabling our users to find quality candidates with fewer resources is top of mind."

Key features and benefits:

  • Expand job posting reach and visibility with access to over 2700+ job boards, including popular platforms like Indeed and SEEK.
  • Efficiently reach candidates via text and WhatsApp through SmartMessage's advanced features, including templates, bulk messaging, and expanded geographic reach.
  • Upgraded discovery capabilities, with customizable filters for skills, experience, location, and last active date, to identify premium candidates quickly.
  • Simplifying the process of generating multiple job offers simultaneously, speeding up communication and improving acceptance rates while reducing time-to-offer.

About SmartRecruiters
SmartRecruiters is dedicated to reshaping the future of talent acquisition. Through innovative products and services, we empower businesses of all sizes to attract, select and hire the best talent. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com/news or follow us on LinkedIn.

