SmartRecruiters Secures its Position in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for 2024 as a Strategic Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters , a leader in enterprise talent acquisition software, today announced that it has been named a Strategic Leader for the fourth year in a row in analyst firm Fosway Group's 2024 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.

The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a trusted model that evaluates HR, talent, and learning solutions based on various factors like performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and future trajectories. SmartRecruiters' consistent recognition as a Strategic Leader underscores its unwavering commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of enterprise-level organizations. SmartRecruiters listens closely to customer feedback to understand the challenges they're up against when it comes to hiring. That's why the company is always rolling out new features tailored to their needs, helping us stay ahead in the industry.

Being named a Strategic Leader means offering solid solutions that truly empower organizations to meet their hiring goals efficiently. SmartRecruiters owes its ranking to its relentless focus on customer satisfaction, continuous improvement of core features, and the company's success in landing global enterprise deals.

SmartRecruier's Talent Acquisition suite isn't just about software—it's about breaking barriers and helping companies achieve hiring success. With flexible technology, top-notch support, and the company's unique Hiring Success Methodology, SmartRecruiters is helping companies attract the best talent from all over the globe.

"Our focus has always been on empowering organizations to overcome hiring challenges and achieve their goals," Rebecca Carr, acting CEO of SmartRecruiters. "We dedicate this recognition to our customers, whose feedback and trust drive us to continually enhance our platform and deliver world-class talent acquisition solutions. Being recognized as a Strategic Leader in Fosway Group's 2024 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success."

