SmartRecruiters Supports 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards as Gold Sponsor

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced SmartRecruiters, an enterprise-grade talent acquisition suite that empowers businesses to hire talent on-demand and under budget, has returned as a Gold sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

SmartRecruiters Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"We're excited to have SmartRecruiters return as a Gold sponsor this year. Their complete source-to-hire capabilities help recruiters and hiring managers prioritize candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "SmartRecruiters' support helps us get our benchmark research in front of more employers and we're excited they're sponsoring the CandEs again this year!"

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"SmartRecruiters understands the importance of the candidate experience in hiring and are proud to support Talent Board for its efforts in prioritizing this initiative," said Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters. "When done right, enterprises can elevate their employer brand, attract more applicants, and compete for top talent - ultimately, driving hiring success that achieves business success."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform. True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness, and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

831.419.6810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board

Related Links

https://www.thetalentboard.org

