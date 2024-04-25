SmartRecruiters Unveils Feature Rich April 2024 Release

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, a leader in enterprise talent acquisition software, today announced its latest product release, packed with innovative features designed to streamline the recruitment process and empower hiring teams. This April, users can explore new functionalities within the SmartRecruiters' platform, including advanced AI capabilities, improved integration options, and significant user interface enhancements. The highlights include:

Effortless Integrations With Your Top Apps: Slack & Teams

SmartRecruiters for Slack & Teams introduces real-time notifications for events, tasks, and actions taken, alongside pertinent information and quick action links. This integration is a step towards more advanced workflow capabilities, ensuring efficient communication and task management within recruitment teams.

Elevating Screening Efficiency: Conditional Screening Questions

The introduction of Conditional Screening Questions allows recruiters to tailor the screening process more effectively. By asking questions based on candidate responses, SmartRecruiters enables the collection of more relevant information, making the screening process not only faster but more efficient.

Advanced AI and Data Analysis: SmartAnalytics and Skill Taxonomy

SmartRecruiters unveils an Advanced Skill Taxonomy with an EOC-accredited skill library, featuring over 14,000 skills and 3,000 occupations with multi-lingual support. Combined with SmartAnalytics, powered by Visier, this update offers advanced reporting, data visualizations, and enhanced filtering capabilities for deeper insights into recruitment data.

New Features to Enhance Candidate and Recruiter Experience

New Applicant Portal: Offers candidates transparency in the hiring process, allowing them to view application status, update screening answers, and manage personal data easily.

Enhanced Data Validation: Introduces validation rules for date and numeric fields, ensuring data accuracy and consistency.

Introduces validation rules for date and numeric fields, ensuring data accuracy and consistency. AI-Driven Campaigns and Scorecard Co-Pilots: Streamlines content creation and interview preparation with AI-generated prompts and scorecard questions, ensuring secure data handling.

In addition to the subset of features above, SmartRecruiters continues to prioritize user experience with significant UI and accessibility improvements across the platform, including a refreshed company profile page design, enhanced color palette, and more intuitive navigation and data management features.

"We're genuinely excited about our April release. It marks a significant leap in simplifying the hiring process with smarter integrations and AI-driven insights," said Shiran Yaroslavsky, VP of Product at SmartRecruiters. "By enhancing connection between recruiters and interviewers through tools like Slack and advanced analytics, we're setting a new standard for how data and collaboration can positively impact the hiring process."

For more information on SmartRecruiters and its latest product release, visit the What's New page .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com or

www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters

