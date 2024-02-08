SmartRecruiters Unveils Next-Gen SmartRecruiters Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters unveils its revitalized SmartRecruiters Marketplace—a next-generation hub tailored for companies to build their essential recruitment ecosystem. Acknowledged as the industry's most comprehensive platform, the SmartRecruiters Marketplace hosts 600+ technology partners and 60+ service partners, aligning with evolving customer needs. Intricately designed to optimize Talent Acquisition functions, it facilitates seamless technology discovery, fosters key partnerships, and enhances overall hiring success.

SmartRecruiters Marketplace Launch

Key Highlights of the SmartRecruiters Marketplace:

1. Depth & Breadth:

A diverse array of certified SaaS solutions and vetted services partners, including leaders in TA strategy and consulting, reporting and analytics and DEI Advisory.

600+ partners contribute to the richness and diversity of the ecosystem.

Committed to global reach and inclusivity in partnerships, ensuring a comprehensive solution for varied needs.

2. Seamless Discoverability:

Effortless access to preferred and premium partners through an intuitive interface.

Advanced search functionalities , allowing users to filter partners by language, recruitment outcome, and company size.

3. Constant Collaboration:

The SmartRecruiters Marketplace is more than a platform; it's a thriving ecosystem fostering connections and growth.

Enhanced communication channels for partners and customers.

"The revitalization of the SmartRecruiters Marketplace is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration," Rob Symons, Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at SmartRecruiters, commented. "We believe in providing our users with the tools and partnerships they need to excel in the ever-evolving landscape of Talent Acquisition."

For more information about the SmartRecruiters Marketplace and its offerings, please visit https://www.smartrecruiters.com/recruiting-software/marketplace/ .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

For more information visit www.smartrecruiters.com or www.linkedin.com/company/smartrecruiters .

SOURCE SmartRecruiters