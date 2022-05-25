SmartRecruiters Unveils Solution to Accelerate New Hire Onboarding

SmartOnboard accelerates the time it takes new hires to become engaged and productive

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SmartRecruiters announced the launch of SmartOnboard, a native solution that delivers a seamless onboarding experience for new hires. The new solution allows HR teams to get new employees up and running through a simple, tailored, and engaging onboarding experience that can be managed at scale.

"Organizations with a standard onboarding process experience greater new hire productivity and an increase in talent retention, yet very few companies can report that they've got it right," said Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters. "Research shows that nearly two-thirds of employees stay with a company for three or more years if they experience great onboarding. We've listened to our customer's needs and created a product that truly streamlines the onboarding process for hiring managers and new employees."

With SmartOnboard new hires can easily find and complete their onboarding tasks, be introduced to their team, and familiarize themselves with their employer's brand and culture, all through a new hire portal. At the same time, automated onboarding activities free up onboarding teams from managing paperwork, allowing them to focus on getting new hires set up for success, all while easily controlling their data on one system.

Continental, a leading technology company offering safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation, is a customer of SmartRecruiters. The company develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods and has a global workforce of more than 190,000 people in nearly 60 countries and markets. "We're really excited about the value SmartOnboard will bring for an automated, lean, and transparent pre and onboarding process within Continental," said Claudia Birle, Head of Global Talent Acquisition and Onboarding Solutions.

SmartOnboard delivers:

A compelling new hire experience. New hires can seamlessly transition to onboarding activities after offer acceptance and start on the right foot with an introduction to company values and culture. New hires can also manage all onboarding tasks, including efficient signing and processing of all documents with e-signature.

New hires can seamlessly transition to onboarding activities after offer acceptance and start on the right foot with an introduction to company values and culture. New hires can also manage all onboarding tasks, including efficient signing and processing of all documents with e-signature. Standardized and automated onboarding activities. Companies can track new hire progress and flag any potential risks, as well as highlight high-priority tasks and manage access to sensitive information. New hires can also fill out and submit Form I-9 to verify their identity and employment authorization in the United States.

Improved compliance measures and cost savings. Companies can collect all the information from new hires in one system of record, mitigating compliance and security exposures. They can also leverage their existing integration with their HRIS to ensure new hire data is handed off seamlessly within the company ecosystem, and reduce the total cost of ownership with a solution built into the applicant tracking system (ATS).

"Onboarding is one of the lowest-rated areas in talent acquisition technology today, according to Fosway research, and one of the most in-demand areas for future investment. SmartRecruiters' focus on the onboarding experience is adding value to the recruitment process by giving hiring teams the tools they need to understand which ingredients lead to hiring success and providing a better onboarding experience for candidates in the new world of work," said Sven Elbert, Senior Analyst, Fosway Group. "The technology enables hiring teams to own the onboarding process and see it through to the end, accelerating a new starter's time to productivity. This creates greater value earlier in the onboarding process as well as helping evolve and enhance the hiring process."

Learn more about how to take control of your onboarding strategy with SmartOnboard .

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform.

For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

