SmartRecruiters Unveils Suite of Product Updates to Bolster Recruiting Experience

SmartRecruiters

01 Feb, 2024, 07:06 ET

12 product updates and 10 new partner integrations released in Q4, including delights and end-of-quarter releases for additional flexibility.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, an All-in-One Hiring Platform, announces significant enhancements in its Q4 Release, introducing a suite of cutting-edge features designed to elevate the hiring experience and empower organizations to achieve Hiring Success.

SmartRecruiters announces enhancements to its All-In-One Hiring Platform.
"We're not just shaping the future of talent acquisition, we're crafting an experience that's tailored for customers and candidates alike," said Rebecca Carr, Chief Product Officer at SmartRecruiters. The Q4 Release underscores our commitment to agile collaboration and customer-centric innovation, ensuring that every interaction is seamless."

Key Features in this Q4 Product Release:

  • Updated SmartWorkflows: Streamline processes by automating redundant screening and notification tasks. Recruiters can now save time without the burden of administrative overhead.
  • Easier Collaboration with Slack: Expedite tasks with slack notifications for events, tasks & actions taken, for improved communication and task management.
  • Bulk Actions Applicant: Execute actions swiftly on high-traffic pages with the newly implemented 'select all' option for quicker key actions.
  • Enhanced Employee Portal: Ensure a unified internal mobility and referral experience for every internal candidate. Search and apply for internal job opportunities, even without an ATS login.
  • Unlimited Job & Org Field Values: Enjoy unlimited field values, up from 20K, for easier HRIS integrations and faster loading times.
  • Boosted Hiring Team Collaboration: Facilitate flexible candidate sharing for teams with data safeguarding throughout.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is dedicated to reshaping the future of talent acquisition. Through innovative products and services, we empower businesses of all sizes to attract, select and hire the best talent. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

SmartRecruiters Unveils Suite of Product Updates to Bolster Recruiting Experience

