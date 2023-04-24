SmartRenewal by DrFirst Wins Gold Edison Award for Efficiency Through AI

Medication Management Solution Celebrated for Innovation in Clinical Automation and Patient Safety

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst's SmartRenewal won Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards, recognizing the medication management solution's use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make prescription renewals more efficient for healthcare providers and safer for patients. This is the second consecutive year that the Edison Awards has acknowledged DrFirst's game-changing use of AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors.

"Artificial intelligence in healthcare has been over-promised and under-delivered for years," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "Yet, when given a specific job and strong guardrails, AI can deliver on its promise to make healthcare safer and more efficient. We appreciate the Edison Awards recognizing SmartRenewal's value in alleviating error-prone data entry and reducing the likelihood of medication errors. When you consider that avoiding keystroke errors could mean the difference between a patient receiving 1.0mg and 10mg of a medication, the impact on safety is significant."

From nearly 400 nominations, this year's Edison Awards winners were determined by an independent judging panel of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education. The awards are named for Thomas A. Edison, whose extraordinary contributions garnered 1,093 U.S. patents, pioneered multiple industries, and made him a household name worldwide. Winners were announced at the Edison Awards Gala on April 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, Florida.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM, and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect, and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit edisonawards.com.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 260,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

Media Contact

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for DrFirst

715-559-0046

[email protected]

SOURCE DrFirst