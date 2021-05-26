SmartRent Announces Exclusive Integration with Engrain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , a provider of smart home automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced it has launched an exclusive integration with map visualization technology leader Engrain , to optimize SmartRent's new parking management solution, Alloy Parking.

Through cutting-edge technology, Alloy Parking centralizes parking management into a single dashboard to alleviate the cumbersome parking issues faced by multifamily communities while offering an opportunity to increase revenue. Parking sensors identify and track vehicles on-site and provide real-time occupancy data, violation alerts and trend reporting. The exclusive integration with Engrain's interactive parking map further empower property managers to validate and enforce parking as well as better manage resident and guest parking.

"We are incredibly excited about the ability of Engrain's map visualization technology to amplify multiple SmartRent solutions, and enable our clients to enhance both the resident and prospect experience," said Mitch Karren, Chief Product Officer of SmartRent. "The context of location is an important element, and significantly improves parking management capabilities. We're honored to partner with a progressive company like Engrain to take this product to the next level."

Integrating Engrain into Alloy Parking was a natural progression for the companies after the successful integration of Engrain's interactive SightMap platform into SmartRent's self-guided touring solution.

Prospects can pinpoint their precise location within a community, as well as locate their targeted homes, amenities and property features. Prospects can click on an amenity marker to view amenity images or gain additional information about the space. Maps are viewable by floor, and can pinpoint the prospect's position on the map. It also provides oversight of prospect activity while on unaccompanied tours.

"SmartRent is at the forefront of smart home technology and property technology solutions, and it is a privilege to partner with them and elevate their products with our map as a service data visualization software," said Brent Steiner, Founder and CEO of Engrain. "Touring via technology is a leasing practice that is here to stay, and this integration represents the cutting edge of that movement and an important step in the continued evolution of multifamily."

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

About Engrain

Engrain's mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain's advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.

SOURCE SmartRent

Related Links

www.smartrent.com

