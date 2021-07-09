SmartRent Announces Hirings for Student Housing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for real estate owners, managers, and residents, today announced the hiring of team members for the development of its new student housing division.

SmartRent Regional Sales Executive Lillian Scholz is one of three team members who will move over to student housing. Scholz recently joined the SmartRent team after serving as a staffing consultant with Beacon Hill Staffing Group's technology specialty division, which provides consulting and project management services to the IT departments at top companies.

Also making the move to SmartRent's student housing division is Connor Blunt, previously an inside sales specialist with SmartRent's Alloy Smart Home line. Blunt, who has worked to help home builders accelerate their sales cycles and increase prospect traffic through the deployment of SmartRent's self-guided tour platform, will refocus his efforts on student housing initiatives as a regional sales executive.

Matthew Godfrey is also joining the SmartRent student housing team as Sales Director. Matthew is a veteran of the student housing industry and comes from a Fortune 50 company where he specialized in managed WiFi and IoT. He has been involved with numerous student housing retrofits and portfolio deals across the nation. Matthew takes involvement in the sales cycle from inception to implementation and drives NOI with SR and owners/developers alike.

"We're excited about the development of our student housing division, and also happy to announce the industry professionals who will be leading our expansion into the student housing sector," said CJ Edmonds, CRO for SmartRent. "The student demographic is incredibly responsive to technology and smart home innovations, and they expect to be able to manage their lives and their homes from their mobile devices. We're pleased to have the team in place to deliver SmartRent solutions to the student housing market."

SmartRent enables property managers to streamline processes and remotely manage properties with a full suite of real estate solutions, including self-guided touring software, community WiFi, communitywide access control with software and hardware integrations, asset protection sensors, centralized parking management and smart home products. SmartRent is the smart home automation provider for Lennar, IvyHomes, AIMCO, Cortland, Edward Rose & Sons, Essex, Equity, Heitman, MAA, Starwood Capital Group, Venterra Realty, UDR, and another 131 owner/operators.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home and building technology platform for real estate owners, managers and residents. SmartRent's solutions provide seamless visibility and control over assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control app for residents. Our Proprietary software integrates with third-party hardware and software to provide users with one centralized platform. For more information, please visit smartrent.com .

