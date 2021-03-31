SmartRent Announces Ring Alarm Integration with Alloy SmartHome Self-Guided Tours, Simplifying Security for Single-Family Home Tours

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , a smart home automation platform for property managers, builders, buyers, and residents, today announced a first-of-its kind collaboration with Ring , a leader in home security. The collaboration is part of SmartRent's Alloy SmartHome brand, which focuses on home builders and developers. Ring Alarm now integrates with Alloy SmartHome's self-guided tour technology, which helps homeowners and property managers easily manage self-guided tours by prospective buyers and renters.

Ring Alarm enables property owners to arm or disarm homes remotely from the Ring app, or automatically via compatible smart lock integrations. With the integration between Ring Alarm and Alloy SmartHome, property managers and sales consultants can now remotely manage a home's security system via SmartRent's Community Manager interface. The user can set the alarm for preselected times, with a buffer before and after scheduled tours. Should any incidents occur that would trigger the alarm, Ring Alarm will notify the monitoring company, who will reach out to confirm that emergency services are needed. This feature is especially useful for managing self-guided home tours, helping create a safer and more seamless experience for both the seller and the prospective buyer.

The feature comes at a critical time of digital transformation for the real estate industry. Homeownership continues to rise amid the challenges of COVID-19, and both property sellers and buyers seek the safety and convenience of remote, contactless transactions. After launching its self-guided home tour solution in 2018, SmartRent has since seen accelerated demand for additional safety features, and the Ring Alarm integration with Alloy SmartHome for single-family homes is an important step forward.

"We're proud to offer this integration with Ring Alarm as part of a shared vision to futureproof single-family homes through connected technology solutions," said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. "While secure tours are an especially urgent need during the pandemic, it's an innovation that will change the home sales process permanently. Both property sellers and buyers will embrace remote solutions that make the real estate experience more secure, convenient and accessible for all."

"Our collaboration with SmartRent and Alloy SmartHome is helping drive the future of real estate," said Mike Harris, President, Ring Solutions. "By providing the technology to support a secure tour experience, we are enabling simplicity and safety during the home buying process. We hope to make this process even more seamless for customers as they tour and purchase their future home."

Lennar Corporation , one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is the first to use the Ring Alarm integration with Alloy SmartHome as part of Lennar Communities Connected by Ring, a suite of connected devices pre-installed in new Lennar homes and managed via the Ring app. Through its strategic collaboration with Ring and the Alloy SmartHome platform, Lennar continues to push forward a new industry standard of simplicity and security in property management.

Additionally, SmartRent offers a range of connected, brand-agnostic solutions designed to give single-family and multifamily property owners, managers and residents more efficiency, convenience and security across their property. Solutions include the recently announced Alloy Parking, the Alloy Fusion all-in-one touchscreen hub and thermostat, Alloy Access for access control, and self-guided tours. Today, companies like Essex Property Trust, MAA and Aimco use SmartRent to connect, automate, protect and manage tens of thousands of housing units nationwide.

The Ring Alarm integration with Alloy SmartHome is available now to select customers, with plans to expand availability. To learn more, contact SmartRent here .

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is a smart home automation platform company for property managers, builders, buyers, and residents. From self-guided tours to parking management and access control, SmartRent's integrations, partnerships and purpose-built solutions provide endless options for property owners and developers to create a customized automation platform that works for them. In addition to offering the leading multifamily management technology stack, SmartRent's Alloy SmartHome offerings are tailored for the single-family home builder and buyer market. For more information, please visit smartrent.com or alloysmarthome.com.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer. From the video doorbell , to Ring Alarm , which was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for DIY Home Security Systems by J.D. Power, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors App , offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making home and neighborhood security accessible and effective for everyone -- while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com . With Ring, you're always home.

